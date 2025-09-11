Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Fulham could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva will have three new signings available for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Craven Cottage.

Club-record signing Kevin, Nigerian attacker Samuel Chukwueze and 18-year-old forward Jonah Kusi-Asare all joined the Cottagers on deadline day and it remains to be seen whether Silva will be tempted to name any of the trio in his starting lineup.

Kevin is seemingly the most likely of the three to feature in the first XI, but the versatile winger faces stern competition from the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Wilson and Adama Traore for a start, while Alex Iwobi is expected to retain his spot on the left flank.

While striker Raul Jimenez will be hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup ahead of Rodrigo Muniz, teenage starlet Joshua King - who was controversially denied his first senior goal by VAR in a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea before the international break - could continue in the number 10 role.

Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic are considered as mainstays in Silva’s midfield, while Antonee Robinson could be fit to start his first league game of the season at left-back, joining Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen and Kenny Tete in the back four.

Fulham’s only injury concern is with defender Issa Diop, who is nursing an unspecified knock and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, King, Iwobi; Jimenez

