Fulham news: Cottagers out to end 11-year winless in Premier League clash with Aston Villa

Fulham will be looking to end an 11-year winless run when they travel to Villa Park for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.

The Cottagers have made a promising start to the Premier League season, having won two, drawn two and lost one of their opening five matches.

Marco Silva's side recorded back-to-back home league victories over Leeds United and Brentford, before they edged out Cambridge United via a 1-0 scoreline in their midweek EFL Cup clash against Craven Cottage.

Fulham will now be looking to pick up their first away win of the season after collecting just one point from their first two road trips.

Fulham out to end winless run in Aston Villa clash

However, that will be easier said than done, even if they are set to face an Aston Villa side that have drawn three and lost two of their opening five Premier League games.

That is because Fulham have not won a top-flight match at Villa Park for 11 years, having lost each of their last six away encounters against the Villans.

As a result, the West London side are bidding to beat Villa in an away fixture for the first time since Kieran Richardson and Hugo Rodallega found the net in a 2-1 victory in April 2014.

Incidentally, that result represents the only time that they have netted two goals or more at Villa Park in their previous nine away meetings.

A long-awaited win at Villa Park would also seal three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since January 2023.

What has Silva said ahead of Aston Villa meeting?

Fulham's club-record signing, Kevin, was withdrawn in the closing stages of Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round win over Cambridge.

Speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, Silva revealed that there is a "chance" that Kevin will recover from the shoulder issue in time for the trip to Villa Park.

The Fulham manager also admitted that there is a real incentive to clinch a third successive top-flight victory.

"To go and fight for three wins in a row is massive for us," Silva said. "It's been a tough place for us to go. We know the quality they have, but they haven't started the way they will have wanted."

Fulham, who are currently in ninth spot, will move level on points with the top four if they can get the better of Unai Emery's side on Sunday.



