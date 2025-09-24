Fulham manager Marco Silva provides an injury update on Kevin following his late withdrawal in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Cambridge United in the EFL Cup.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed that Kevin sustained a shoulder injury in Tuesday's EFL Cup win over Cambridge United.

The Cottagers had to remain patient in their efforts to see off their League Two opponents, with Emile Smith Rowe's 66th-minute effort proving decisive in the third-round clash.

Kevin made his first Fulham start in the 1-0 victory following his club-record move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer transfer window.

Unfortunately, the winger was unable to make it through the game unscathed, picking up an injury following a challenge from Cambridge's Liam Bennett.

Silva delivers Kevin injury update

Kevin received treatment and was withdrawn less than 10 minutes later, making way for Wales international Harry Wilson in the 87th minute at Craven Cottage.

Silva explained after the game that the winger sustained a shoulder issue, which will require further assessment to establish the full extent of the problem.

“We’ll have to see in the next few hours. It is located in the shoulder, and we’ll see if it’s something serious or not,” Silva said as quoted by The Standard.

"Right now it's full of pain there, and we have to wait to see if he goes to a scan or not, and to be more clear with you and to have a clear feedback to give you."

Kevin at risk of missing Aston Villa clash

Silva will be pleased that his side avoided a repeat of last season's third-round exit to Preston North End.

However, the Fulham boss now faces a nervous wait to learn whether Kevin's injury will sideline him for any considerable period of time.

The Brazilian is already an obvious doubt for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Cottagers will then travel to the Vitality Stadium for a game against Bournemouth in the final round of fixtures before the Premier League break.