Fulham manager Marco Silva has revealed that three players are set to return from injury for Saturday's Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Cottagers have experienced a tough run of form in recent weeks, having lost four consecutive Premier League matches since they beat Brentford on September 20.

Fulham scraped through their midweek EFL Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers, prevailing on penalties to advance to the quarter-final stage.

Silva revealed after Tuesday's game that Raul Jimenez had been forced off in the 74th minute after he "felt something on the side".

Silva delivers positive injury update

Jimenez is now a doubt for Saturday's meeting with Premier League basement side Wolves, while Antonee Robinson remains sidelined with a knee injury.

However, Silva was able to provide some encouraging news on the fitness of Joachim Andersen, Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe, Rodrigo Muniz and Samuel Chukwueze.

“After the Carabao Cup game, things started to look a little bit better, I have to say,” Silva told reporters at Friday's pre-match press conference.

“Of course, I like to have the younger players around ourselves, but it’s much better to see the senior players around in good numbers in our sessions.

“It’s been completely different the last two days - some of them, after a long absence, started to train with the team.

“About players that we are sure can be out or in: Andersen is going to be in, definitely. Robinson is still out. Smith Rowe is going to be in contention for the game as well, Wilson, too.

"The other players we have to analyse, like Rodrigo, like Chukwueze as well, but it looks like they could be in contention for the game, too.”

Fulham eyeing back-to-back wins against Wolves

Fulham picked up a 2-1 victory in their most recent meeting with Wolves in February, thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Muniz.

The Cottagers now have the opportunity to record back-to-back victories against Wolves for the first time since 1908.

A win would avenge last season's disappointing result at Craven Cottage, which saw them give up a narrow lead to lose 4-1 to a Wolves side managed by Vitor Pereira's predecessor, Gary O'Neil.



