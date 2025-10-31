[monks data]
Fulham logo
Premier League | Gameweek 10
Nov 1, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Wolves logo

Fulham
vs.
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham team news: Marco Silva delivers positive Fulham injury update ahead of Wolves fixture

By
Silva delivers positive Fulham injury update ahead of Wolves fixture
© Sportsphoto / Imago
Fulham manager Marco Silva delivers an encouraging injury update ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has revealed that three players are set to return from injury for Saturday's Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Cottagers have experienced a tough run of form in recent weeks, having lost four consecutive Premier League matches since they beat Brentford on September 20.

Fulham scraped through their midweek EFL Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers, prevailing on penalties to advance to the quarter-final stage.

Silva revealed after Tuesday's game that Raul Jimenez had been forced off in the 74th minute after he "felt something on the side".

Fulham's Joachim Andersen on October 18, 2025

Silva delivers positive injury update

Jimenez is now a doubt for Saturday's meeting with Premier League basement side Wolves, while Antonee Robinson remains sidelined with a knee injury.

However, Silva was able to provide some encouraging news on the fitness of Joachim Andersen, Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe, Rodrigo Muniz and Samuel Chukwueze.

“After the Carabao Cup game, things started to look a little bit better, I have to say,” Silva told reporters at Friday's pre-match press conference.

“Of course, I like to have the younger players around ourselves, but it’s much better to see the senior players around in good numbers in our sessions.

“It’s been completely different the last two days - some of them, after a long absence, started to train with the team.

“About players that we are sure can be out or in: Andersen is going to be in, definitely. Robinson is still out. Smith Rowe is going to be in contention for the game as well, Wilson, too.

"The other players we have to analyse, like Rodrigo, like Chukwueze as well, but it looks like they could be in contention for the game, too.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva on October 28, 2025

Fulham eyeing back-to-back wins against Wolves

Fulham picked up a 2-1 victory in their most recent meeting with Wolves in February, thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Muniz.

The Cottagers now have the opportunity to record back-to-back victories against Wolves for the first time since 1908. 

A win would avenge last season's disappointing result at Craven Cottage, which saw them give up a narrow lead to lose 4-1 to a Wolves side managed by Vitor Pereira's predecessor, Gary O'Neil.

ID:584833:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4588:
Written by
Ben Sully
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Antonee Robinson

Click here for more stories about Fulham

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Antonee Robinson Emile Smith Rowe Harry Wilson Joachim Andersen Marco Silva Raul Jimenez Rodrigo Muniz Ryan Sessegnon Samuel Chukwueze Vitor Pereira Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!