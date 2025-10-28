Fulham manager Marco Silva delivers an injury update on Raul Jimenez following the penalty shootout win over Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup fourth round.

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez will have to be assessed after he was forced off in Tuesday's penalty shootout win over Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

The Cottagers were forced to work hard to avoid an upset and secure their place in the EFL Cup quarter-final draw.

Josh King scored his first senior goal in the opening stages of the second half after former Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow had opened the scoring for the League One hosts.

With Fulham unable to find a winner, they had to negotiate a nervy penalty shootout to see off Michael Duff's charges.

Fulham's Benjamin Lecomte saved three spot-kicks, while Wycombe's Will Norris made two stops before Issa Diop blasted home the winning penalty to send the Premier League side into the next round.



Silva provides Jimenez injury update

While Marco Silva will be relieved with the final result, he will also be concerned about the physical status of Jimenez ahead of the upcoming Premier League home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Mexico international was withdrawn with an apparent injury issue in the 74th minute, presenting youngster Jonah Kusi-Asare with the chance to make his second appearance since arriving on loan from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Silva was unable to provide any real detail on Jimenez's injury when he spoke to the media after the game.

“Raul felt something on the side," Silva said as quoted by journalist Jack Kelly. "Let’s hope and see what happens.”

There will be concern over Jimenez's condition, especially as he missed the defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month with a hip problem.

Silva desperate for key players to return

Silva is already dealing with a lengthy injury list, which features Joachim Andersen, Antonee Robinson, Harry Wilson, Samuel Chukwueze, Emile Smith Rowe and Rodrigo Muniz.

The Fulham boss has conceded that the team will continue to find life "difficult" on the pitch as long as they are having to work without a number of first-team regulars.

"We need players back, without that it is going to be more difficult and you're going to fight against this moment, for sure," Silva told reporters.

"We know how to do it, us, the fans, the football club. We have big battles ahead, and we have to be ready for it."

Fulham will be hoping to end a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats when they take on basement side Wolves at Craven Cottage on Saturday.



