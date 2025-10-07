Fulham receive a fresh injury setback ahead of the Premier League home meeting with Arsenal on October 18.

Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic is set for a spell on the sidelines after he picked up an adductor injury in Friday's 3-1 away defeat to Bournemouth.

Silva confirmed before the Bournemouth game that Kenny Tete and Rodrigo Muniz will be out for a period of time due to knee and hamstring problems respectively.

Muniz's fellow striker, Raul Jimenez, then sat out the trip to the Vitality Stadium after he picked up an injury in the defeat to Aston Villa at the end of last month.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was handed another injury concern when Lukic was forced off in the 14th minute of Friday's disappointing trip to the south coast.

Serbia boss confirms Lukic injury blow

The midfielder was due to link up with Serbia ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.

However, Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic has confirmed that Lukic will not be available, and that he could be out for over a month with an adductor problem.

“Lukic has an injury to the adductor of his left leg, with a break between four and six weeks," Stojkovic told reporters as quoted by The Standard.

"We certainly couldn’t count on him against Albania due to the suspension."

What games will Lukic miss?

The extent of Lukic's injury will come as a major blow to Fulham, especially as the 29-year-old has started all seven Premier League games this season.

The Serbia international will definitely miss Fulham's tricky home game against league leaders Arsenal after the international break.

Lukic is also likely to sit out Premier League meetings with Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while he may struggle to prove his fitness in time for an away clash against Everton on November 8.

There is a possibility that Lukic may have to wait until after the November international break to make his return in a home game against newly-promoted Sunderland.