[monks data]
Fulham logo
Premier League
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Leeds logo

Fulham
vs.
LeedsLeeds United

Fulham vs. Leeds: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By , Senior Reporter
Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Fulham and Leeds United, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Fulham welcome newly-promoted Leeds United to Craven Cottage for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers are one of only four teams who are still searching for their first top-flight victory of the new campaign, having accumulated only two points from their opening three matches.

Marco Silva's side were controversially beaten 2-0 by West London rivals Chelsea before the international break, while Leeds held Newcastle to a 0-0 draw last time out, picking up their fourth point of the campaign to add to the three collected from a 1-0 opening-weekend win over Everton.

Ahead of Saturday's contest, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.


Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson in action with Fulham's Joao Palhinha on April 22, 2023

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 63

Fulham wins: 22

Draws: 15

Leeds United wins: 26

Fulham and Leeds United have faced each other a total of 63 times across all competitions and it is the West Yorkshire-based Whites who marginally leading the overall head-to-head record with 26 wins to the Cottagers' 22, while there have also been 15 draws played out between the two teams.

December 1920 was the very first time these two clubs butted heads in the old Division Two when they played out a goalless stalemate, In fact, each of their first 22 encounters took place in Division Two, with Leeds celebrating 10 wins to Fulham's seven during this period up until 1956.

Fulham and Leeds continued face each other on a regular basis in Divisions One and Two before locking horns for the first time in the Premier League between 2001 and 2004. The Cottagers won three of those six meetings without reply, with the Whites winning twice at Elland Road and also without conceding a goal.

Both teams eventually dropped out of the top flight and played against each other in five seasons out of six in the Championship between 2014 and 2020. Five consecutive draws - including four in a row by a 1-1 scoreline - were played out during this period and neither team was able to complete the double over one another. Leeds were promoted as champions in 2019-20 and beat playoff winners Fulham 3-0 on home soil in the regular season, having previously lost 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Since then, Fulham have consolidated their Premier League status, while Leeds have fluctuated from the first and second tiers. The Whites did the double over the Cottagers in the 2020-21 campaign, including a memorable 4-3 top-flight victory at Elland Road, but Fulham responded by beating Leeds home and away two seasons later, including a 2-1 home win in their most recent PL meeting in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Fulham and Leeds have faced each other just three times in domestic cup competitions. While the Whites have won both EFL Cup meetings in 1969 (second round) and 2021 (third round), the Cottagers prevailed in the first and only FA Cup tie to date between the two clubs in February 2023, winning 2-0 at home in the fifth round.

Previous meetings

Apr 22, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2023: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United (FA Cup)

Oct 23, 2022: Leeds United 2-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2021: Fulham 0-0 Leeds United (EFL Cup)

Mar 19, 2021: Fulham 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2020: Leeds United 4-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Jun 27, 2020: Leeds United 3-0 Fulham (Championship)

Dec 21, 2019: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 03, 2018: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 15, 2017: Leeds United 0-0 Fulham (Championship)

Mar 07, 2017: Fulham 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 16, 2016: Leeds United 1-1 Fulham (Championship)

Feb 23, 2016: Leeds United 1-1 Fulham (Championship)

Oct 21, 2015: Fulham 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Mar 18, 2015: Fulham 0-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 13, 2014: Leeds United 0-1 Fulham (Championship)

Mar 13, 2004: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2003: Leeds United 3-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2003: Leeds United 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2002: Fulham 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 22, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2022: Leeds United 2-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 19, 2021: Fulham 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2020: Leeds United 4-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2004: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2003: Leeds United 3-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2003: Leeds United 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2002: Fulham 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2002: Leeds United 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2001: Fulham 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)


Read more on Fulham vs Leeds United

ID:581288:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6791:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Leeds United Fulham Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!