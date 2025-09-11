Fulham vs. Leeds: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Fulham and Leeds United, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Fulham welcome newly-promoted Leeds United to Craven Cottage for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers are one of only four teams who are still searching for their first top-flight victory of the new campaign, having accumulated only two points from their opening three matches.

Marco Silva's side were controversially beaten 2-0 by West London rivals Chelsea before the international break, while Leeds held Newcastle to a 0-0 draw last time out, picking up their fourth point of the campaign to add to the three collected from a 1-0 opening-weekend win over Everton.

Ahead of Saturday's contest, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 63

Fulham wins: 22

Draws: 15

Leeds United wins: 26

Fulham and Leeds United have faced each other a total of 63 times across all competitions and it is the West Yorkshire-based Whites who marginally leading the overall head-to-head record with 26 wins to the Cottagers' 22, while there have also been 15 draws played out between the two teams.

December 1920 was the very first time these two clubs butted heads in the old Division Two when they played out a goalless stalemate, In fact, each of their first 22 encounters took place in Division Two, with Leeds celebrating 10 wins to Fulham's seven during this period up until 1956.

Fulham and Leeds continued face each other on a regular basis in Divisions One and Two before locking horns for the first time in the Premier League between 2001 and 2004. The Cottagers won three of those six meetings without reply, with the Whites winning twice at Elland Road and also without conceding a goal.

Both teams eventually dropped out of the top flight and played against each other in five seasons out of six in the Championship between 2014 and 2020. Five consecutive draws - including four in a row by a 1-1 scoreline - were played out during this period and neither team was able to complete the double over one another. Leeds were promoted as champions in 2019-20 and beat playoff winners Fulham 3-0 on home soil in the regular season, having previously lost 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Since then, Fulham have consolidated their Premier League status, while Leeds have fluctuated from the first and second tiers. The Whites did the double over the Cottagers in the 2020-21 campaign, including a memorable 4-3 top-flight victory at Elland Road, but Fulham responded by beating Leeds home and away two seasons later, including a 2-1 home win in their most recent PL meeting in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Fulham and Leeds have faced each other just three times in domestic cup competitions. While the Whites have won both EFL Cup meetings in 1969 (second round) and 2021 (third round), the Cottagers prevailed in the first and only FA Cup tie to date between the two clubs in February 2023, winning 2-0 at home in the fifth round.

Previous meetings

Apr 22, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2023: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United (FA Cup)

Oct 23, 2022: Leeds United 2-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2021: Fulham 0-0 Leeds United (EFL Cup)

Mar 19, 2021: Fulham 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2020: Leeds United 4-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Jun 27, 2020: Leeds United 3-0 Fulham (Championship)

Dec 21, 2019: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 03, 2018: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 15, 2017: Leeds United 0-0 Fulham (Championship)

Mar 07, 2017: Fulham 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 16, 2016: Leeds United 1-1 Fulham (Championship)

Feb 23, 2016: Leeds United 1-1 Fulham (Championship)

Oct 21, 2015: Fulham 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Mar 18, 2015: Fulham 0-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 13, 2014: Leeds United 0-1 Fulham (Championship)

Mar 13, 2004: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2003: Leeds United 3-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2003: Leeds United 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2002: Fulham 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 22, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2022: Leeds United 2-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 19, 2021: Fulham 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2020: Leeds United 4-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2004: Fulham 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2003: Leeds United 3-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2003: Leeds United 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2002: Fulham 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2002: Leeds United 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2001: Fulham 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

