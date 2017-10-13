Deschamps to hold France contract talks

World Cup 2014 section header

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet says that he aims to hold contract talks with France boss Didier Deschamps in the coming weeks.
French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has said that he aims to hold contract talks with France boss Didier Deschamps in the coming weeks.

The Euro 2016 runners-up successfully qualified for the 2018 World Cup courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Belarus on Tuesday evening, and Le Graet told reporters that he would prefer to have the managerial situation sorted ahead of next summer's tournament.

"We met [on Wednesday] to discuss the friendly matches. We will have lunch together soon enough to chat before we come up with any kind of contract, to see what state of mind he is in and me too. We'll take our time," Le Graet told L'Equipe.

On whether he wanted Deschamps to remain in the job, Le Graet added: "We must share the same goals. You know my attachment to Didier. We must let him think because these are important discussions. Is he happy in his position? Does he want to continue with the federation?

"We will discuss these issues with him. I have told him to spend a fortnight in Nice and then we will set a date in the weeks to come."

Deschamps has been manager of the French side since 2012.

