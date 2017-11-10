Live Commentary: France 2-0 Wales - as it happened

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the international friendly match between France and Wales at the Stade de France.
Les Bleus begin their preparations for the 2018 World Cup finals with a home friendly against a side ranked just six places below them in the latest FIFA rankings.
Unlike France, however, the Dragons will not be competing in the quadrennial competition next summer as they finished third in their qualifying group, agonisingly missing out on a playoff spot with defeat to Republic of Ireland a month ago.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
STARTING XI: Hennessey; Chester, Williams, Davies; Gunter, Allen, King, Ledley, Taylor; Ramsey; Vokes
SUBS: Ward, Maxwell, Lawrence, Evans, Edwards, Ampadu, Lockyer, Brooks, Bradshaw, Watkins, Woodburn, Hedges
STARTING XI: Mandanda; Jallet, Koscielny, Umtiti, Kurzawa; Tolisso, Matuidi; Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud
SUBS: Areola, Costil, Digne, Fekir, Kimpembe, Lacazette, Martial, N'Zonzi, Pavard, Rabiot, Sissoko, Thauvin, Varane
Didier Deschamps: "I'm not searching for a starting XI, and the way things look now may have little to do with how things look in May. I know what's working and I don't have any areas where I feel there is serious amount of work to be done. I will have a chance to see how different partnerships work and to hand out game time for as many players as possible. I will give game time to the vast majority of players - a bit, a lot, we'll see."
Chris Coleman: "France in Paris is a fantastic game for us and if this is my last camp it's not a bad way to sign off. It may be the final that never took place. Together Stronger has always meant we can't guarantee results but it means those who wear the jersey will wear it with pride. That's what I'm looking for in this camp and I'm hoping the young players will enjoy their exposure and enjoy it."
