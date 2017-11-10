Live Commentary: France 2-0 Wales - as it happened

Unlike France, however, the Dragons will not be competing in the quadrennial competition next summer as they finished third in their qualifying group, agonisingly missing out on a playoff spot with defeat to Republic of Ireland a month ago.

Les Bleus begin their preparations for the 2018 World Cup finals with a home friendly against a side ranked just six places below them in the latest FIFA rankings.

7.32pm Wales very much have an eye on the future heading into these friendlies against France and Panama over the next four days, the latter of which will be used to bed in some of the younger, more inexperienced members of the squad. Tonight, though, is all about Chris Coleman attempting to pull one off against the side ranked as second favourites to go all the way in Russia next summer. For Les Blues, on the other hand, they now have just a small selection of games left to play before beginning their Russia 2018 campaign.

7.34pm WALES TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Hennessey; Chester, Williams, Davies; Gunter, Allen, King, Ledley, Taylor; Ramsey; Vokes SUBS: Ward, Maxwell, Lawrence, Evans, Edwards, Ampadu, Lockyer, Brooks, Bradshaw, Watkins, Woodburn, Hedges

7.36pm Coleman, as hinted pre-match, has essentially gone with his strongest-possible XI this evening. Two changes made on the back of last month's hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland, bringing in Neil Taylor and Sam Vokes for Tom Lawrence and Hal Robson-Kanu, meaning a slight change in formation. Taylor will be used at wing-back, as will Chris Gunter on the opposite flank for his 84th international cap - just one behind the late Gary Speed.

7.38pm Vokes was certain to start up top for the visitors tonight, meanwhile, with Robson-Kanu absent through injury and few other options elsewhere in the squad. Experienced options, that is, because the talented Ben Woodburn is among the back-ups tonight, as is a man who turned his back on England for another crack at Wales - Sheffield United youngster David Brooks. Throw versatile Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu into the mix, all three of whom may well feature at some point, and it is fair to say that the future looks bright for the Dragons.

7.40pm FRANCE TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Mandanda; Jallet, Koscielny, Umtiti, Kurzawa; Tolisso, Matuidi; Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud SUBS: Areola, Costil, Digne, Fekir, Kimpembe, Lacazette, Martial, N'Zonzi, Pavard, Rabiot, Sissoko, Thauvin, Varane

7.42pm France boss Didier Deschamps has been forced into making changes this evening, having lost goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris to injury. Steve Mandanda may well have been given a run-out this evening regardless, with this one of just a small number of fixtures left to play before now and Russia 2018, while Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante are also absent from the engine room. Incredibly, despite being without that Premier League trio, this is still a hugely talented group.

7.44pm Arguably Spain and Germany aside - possibly Brazil, too - this France squad can hold claim to being the best on the planet. A look at the bench, for example, where Anthony Martial, Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir are all lying in wait, shows just how tough a decision Deschamps has on his hands come next summer. Speaking of Martial, the Manchester United winger is back in the squad tonight for the first time in a year, but he is made to wait for his comeback.

7.45pm France rightly seen as second favourites for next summer's World Cup finals, then, two years on from narrowly missing out on winning Euro 2016 on home soil at this very ground - the iconic Stade de France. Les Blues had a fairly comfortable route through to the finals, though there was a minor scare in the final third of the campaign following defeat to Sweden and a shock goalless home draw against minnows Luxembourg.

7.47pm Deschamps's men won their last two games, however, overcoming Bulgaria 2-0 and Belarus 2-1 to finish above the Netherlands and Sweden in Group A qualifying. Taking friendlies into account, which will be vitally important between now and next June, Les Blues have lost just two of their last 15 matches since their Euro 2016 final defeat to Portugal. That is a loss that still hurts, and will do for a very long time, making success in Russia even more important for the world heavyweights.

7.49pm Wales do not quite fit into the heavyweight category, as such, even if they have been in and around the big boys in terms of their ranking over the past year or so. The Dragons are now 13th in the world after dragging themselves back into the mix for a qualifying spot this autumn, only to come unstuck at the hands of Ireland just over a month ago. That 1-0 loss ensured that they finish third in Group D, behind the Irish and Serbia, the former of whom have a two-legged qualifying playoff to look forward to this week.

7.51pm Coleman's charges had slowly built up momentum prior to then, however, winning three on the spin to find themselves as favourites heading into their home showdown with Ireland. Going further back, they have lost just one of nine matches since going down to Portugal at Euro 2016, though five draws in a row during the middle of that run cost them dearly in the end. One way or another, they are a tough nut to crack and this could be a difficult evening for France.

7.53pm Visiting boss Coleman is hopeful that his players can test themselves against the very best tonight, with one eye on the inaugural Nations League which gets up and running in less than a year's time - the draw for which will be made in January. The friendly against World Cup 2018 participants Panama on Tuesday night, to be staged under the Cardiff City Stadium floodlights, is a test of a different kind as Coleman intends to field a weakened and much more inexperienced side.

7.55pm With kickoff in Paris now around five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Didier Deschamps: "I'm not searching for a starting XI, and the way things look now may have little to do with how things look in May. I know what's working and I don't have any areas where I feel there is serious amount of work to be done. I will have a chance to see how different partnerships work and to hand out game time for as many players as possible. I will give game time to the vast majority of players - a bit, a lot, we'll see." Chris Coleman: "France in Paris is a fantastic game for us and if this is my last camp it's not a bad way to sign off. It may be the final that never took place. Together Stronger has always meant we can't guarantee results but it means those who wear the jersey will wear it with pride. That's what I'm looking for in this camp and I'm hoping the young players will enjoy their exposure and enjoy it."

7.57pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Wales have won one, drawn one and lost two of their previous four meetings with France down the years. The most recent of those came back in Toulouse 35 years ago, with Liverpool striker Ian Rush netting the only goal of the game. Prior to that, the sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first match in 1933, while Les Blues won back-to-back matches by an aggregate 8-2 scoreline in the other two encounters.

7.59pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play at the Stade de France, with kickoff just a minute or so away. A couple of changes made by Wales boss Chris Coleman tonight, while opposite number Didier Deschamps has also been forced into some tinkering as he is without Hugo Lloris and N'Golo Kante, while Paul Pogba is still absent. The home side are strong favourites tonight, but the Dragons will be confident of pulling off a big upset. © Offside

1 min KICKOFF! Around 60,000 fans packed in the Stade de France this evening, 3,000 of which have travelled over from Wales. Both sides have fielded strong sides, even if France have been forced into making five changes from their last outing.

3 min The visitors happy to sit deep in the early stages, making the most of their three central defenders. This 3-5-2 formation - or essentially 5-4-1 tonight - worked wonders in qualifying for Euro 2016, but was less successful on the road to Russia.

5 min Kurzawa, a hat-trick hero against Anderlecht for Paris Saint-Germain last week, gets a decent enough cross into the box that is easily dealt with. France's wideman seeing plenty of the ball so far, without really troubling their opponents' backline.

7 min Ledley catches Griezmann with an elbow across the face. No intention, so the referee right to just give the free kick, but further punishment may follow as the set piece is 21 yards or so from goal and with a nice angle to work with.

9 min Wales with half a chance to counter, but the ball over the top for Aaron Ramsey is pounced on by Arsenal teammate Laurent Koscielny. The opening nine minutes have been completely dominated by the hosts, who have yet to create any clear-cut chances.

11 min SHOTS! Matuidi sends the ball wide of goal from the edge of the box, and then Tolisso's first-time effort was also skewed wide of the target. Wales playing a dangerous game at the moment, sitting a little too deep inside their own half.

13 min OFF THE BAR! All a little sloppy at the back for Wales but, in fairness, they did what was required to keep the ball out. Mbappe pounced on the loose ball and sent it goalwards, but Williams was there to block it six yards out. From the next move, the PSG man's shot came off Hennessey's leg and hit the crossbar.

15 min Wales just cannot get their foot on the ball at the moment. One or two passes at most, as France continue their early onslaught. Mbappe came close with one shot and then saw another somehow cannon off Hennessey and hit the frame of the goal.

17 min The Dragons' best move of the match so far, with every pass greeted with an "OLE!" from the away end. It came to very little in the end, but it does at least give the overworked backline a chance to have a little breather and regroup.

18 min CLOSE! Matuidi heads narrowly wide after getting on the end of Kurzawa's cross, perhaps put off by Coman who was going for the same ball. Prior to that, Wales had enjoyed their best spell of the match in terms of possession.

19 min GOAL! FRANCE 1-0 WALES (ANTOINE GRIEZMANN)

20 min Griezmann gives Les Blues a deserved lead at the Stade de France, volleying the ball past Hennessey after getting on the end of Tolisso's ball over the top - his 19th international goal. A simple finish, and perhaps one that Hennessey should have done better to keep out.

22 min Matuidi is growing more and more into the match, which is a real worry for the visitors. This latest attempt deflects wide and the corner is rather wasted; Mbappe eventually floating a cross over the top and straight out of play.

24 min The match developing a familiar theme now, as France enjoy an almost exclusive hold of the ball. When Wales do string a few passes together, they cannot really work it into the final third, with Ledley twice guilty of sloppily giving it away.

26 min Zero attempts of any note for the Dragons so far, compared to nine for the hosts. Hennessey, arguably at fault for the opening goal, is quickly off his line to collect Griezmann's flicked header, which Giroud lacked the pace to get on the end of.

28 min CHANCE! Terrible cross from Coman, who had four teammates in the box to pick out after leaving Williams for dead down the right-hand side. Coleman will be pleased to see this one remain at 1-0 at half time; his side have been outclassed at times.

30 min France look incredibly lively every time they get forward but, with half an hour now played, they only have one goal to show for their domination. Worryingly for Coleman, he does not have a different 'out' option to bring on in Robson-Kanu.

32 min Should this one remain 1-0 with 15 or 20 minutes to go, Wales will no doubt twist and go all-out for a goal. As it stands, however, the Dragons are unable to string more than a handful of passes together in the opposition half.

34 min For all the praise given to France for the way that they have dominated this game, they do still only have the one goal and have created just one chance of note since going ahead, which Coman made a mess of with his poor near-post cross.

36 min Griezmann decides to go for goal from 23 yards out, sending the ball swerving well wide of the target. Les Blues definitely taken their foot off the gas over the last five or 10 minutes, which second-best Wales need to make the most of.

38 min CHANCE! The Dragons have seen more of the ball over the last few minutes and, despite been camped inside their box for so long, they could so easily have been level. Taylor's ball found its way to an onrushing Gunter, who tamely fired the ball down the middle for Mandanda to save.

40 min Ledley had a shot for a penalty rejected in the build-up to the Gunter chance but, even if there was contact, the referee let play run as the wing-back was in a great position to score. What a moment it would have been for him on cap number 84.

42 min Wales boss Coleman will not be too displeased at the break as, even though his side have been second best almost throughout, there is still only the one goal in it and the best chance of the last 20 minutes fell the Dragons' way.

44 min Wales win their first corner of the contest, right before the half-time interval. Ramsey took it and clubmate Giroud got his head on the end of it towards the front post. Positive signs for the Dragons ahead of the second half.

45+1 min HALF TIME: FRANCE 1-0 WALES

8.46pm Opening goalscorer Griezmann so nearly in at the end of the first half, but he could not quite get the ball under control and Wales had bodies back to clear. A dominant first-half for Les Blues ends with them just a goal to the good, meaning that it is still all to play for in the second 45 at the Stade de France.

8.49pm With one eye on next summer's World Cup finals, Didier Deschamps named a strong-looking side that showed five changes from last time out, many of them enforced. Backed by around 60,000 supporters, Les Blues were on top throughout the opening 45 minutes and will consider themselves unfortunate to have only taken a one-goal advantage into the break.

8.52pm Blaise Matuidi and Corentin Tolisso both guided shots narrowly wide of the target to give Wales a little warning of what was about to come, while Antoine Griezmann saw his effort deflect off the legs of Wayne Hennessey and on to the crossbar. The breakthrough goal did eventually arrive just short of a quarter of the way through, however, as Griezmann volleyed Tolisso's ball past Hennessey on the spin, with the ball somehow squirming under the Wales keeper.

8.55pm The Euro 2016 runners-up, backed as second favourites for next summer's World Cup in Russia, really should have had a second when Kingsley Coman got away from out-of-position Ashley Williams down the right-hand side a few minutes after going ahead. Coman's delivery was poor, though, picking out Hennessey's gloves at the front post rather than any of his four teammates alongside him.

8.58pm Yet for all the home side's domination, Wales had a glorious chance to level up the contest when Neil Taylor's cross made its way all the way through to Chris Gunter, who tamely struck the ball straight at Steve Mandanda on cap number 84. Coleman may well be tempted to make a change at the break, with Woodburn and Brooks potential options to give the visitors something different in attack. FRANCE SUBS: Areola, Costil, Digne, Fekir, Kimpembe, Lacazette, Martial, N'Zonzi, Pavard, Rabiot, Sissoko, Thauvin, Varane WALES SUBS: Ward, Maxwell, Lawrence, Evans, Edwards, Ampadu, Lockyer, Brooks, Bradshaw, Watkins, Woodburn, Hedges © Offside

46 min RESTART! We are back under way at the Stade de France, where home boss Didier Deschamps has made a couple of changes. Pavard is given a chance to impress, while it is - rather surprisingly - a debut for Steven N'Zonzi in midfield, with Jallet and Tolisso making way.

48 min SAVE! The ball falls kindly for Arsenal striker Giroud, whose shot is well saved by Hennessey. France looking very strong early in this second half, as Coman then clips the outside of the post with his attempt from further back.

50 min France looking very confident on the ball and do look likely to bag a second sooner rather than later. The hosts took their foot off the gas in the final 15 minutes of the first half, but Deschamps has clearly told them to step things up again.

52 min The Dragons are still in this match, with Gunter sending a decent cross into the box which Vokes - so badly isolated in the first half - cannot quite get on the end of. As mentioned a little earlier, the longer this remains 1-0 the more confident Wales will feel of snatching something.

54 min Coleman has sent a few players out to warm up, with Brooks and Woodburn both candidates to come on as we hit the hour mark. Deschamps has already brought on two pairs of fresh legs, but has plenty more options on the bench to turn to should he wish.

YELLOW CARD! Joe Allen is shown the game's first yellow card after catching goalscorer Antoine Griezmann's face with his high boot. Close to an hour played in Paris and there is not an awful lot in it in terms of the scoreline.

58 min Brilliant block from Chester to block a goalbound shot from Coman, having also denied Mbappe a shooting chance. Wales remaining solid at the back but, with 32 minutes to go, now might be the time to throw on another option in attack.

60 min France still dominating possession, working the ball into the final third of the field but struggling when it comes to creating any sort of clear-cut chances. Deschamps will have learned a lot from tonight, and this one is still not over.

62 min WALES SUB! Good management from Coleman, waiting until the hour before making a trio of subs. An exciting trio, too, as youngsters Woodburn, Brooks and Ampadu are all on - the latter two making their senior international debuts. Fekir on for Griezmann in terms of the hosts.

64 min CLOSE! With a little over 25 minutes to go Wales have to fancy their chances of snatching something from this friendly. Could so easily have been game over, though, as N'Zonzi has just guided a header over the bar when unmarked.

66 min Woodburn already making a good impression down the left, as Wales finally begin to enjoy some touches of the ball. Can they turn possession into chances and, indeed, an equalising goal? Still plenty of time to find a famous goal.

68 min SAVE! This is quite incredible. Seconds after being introduced, Ampadu, Brooks and Woodburn all come close to scoring! Brooks turned down the chance to shoot and laid it off to Ampadu, whose shot was deflected on goal by Ramsey for Mandanda to save. Gunter's angled strike was then saved and another shot form distance blocked.

70 min Wales will wonder how they are not level at the Stade de France, with those youngster introduced from the bench making a huge difference already. Three thousand visiting fans making all the noise now, urging their side on.

71 min France now the side unable to get their foot on the ball, a little unsettled by the fresh legs provided by Woodburn, Brooks and Ampadu, the latter of whom is playing a little further forward in midfield. Brooks does well down the right and wins a corner.

72 min GOAL! FRANCE 2-0 WALES (OLIVIER GIROUD)

73 min Against the run of play, France bag themselves a killer second. A huge slice of luck, too, as Giroud's shot - after getting on the end of Mbappe's cutback - deflected off Chester and left Hennessey rooted to the spot. That should be enough!

75 min FRANCE SUBS! Deschamps is happy that this match is now effectively won, giving him a chance to bring on some fresh legs. On come Lacazette and Martial for Coman and Giroud, both of whom will be keen to send out a message.

77 min OFF THE BAR! Mbappe wriggles free of a couple of men but cannot get a shot away, but Umtiti smashed the loose ball towards goal. Hennessey was again rooted to his spot, though the crossbar came to his rescue for a second time.

79 min OFF THE POST! The frame of the goal really is coming to Wales's rescue this evening, as Benjamin Pavard clips the post after racing through on goal - probably should have done better, in truth. France closing in on a third goal.

81 min Wales had that one strong period in the match when they really should have scored, forcing Mandanda into a couple of good stops. Still time to pull one back, but the hosts look far more likely to bag the third goal of the evening.

83 min WALES SUB! Wales bring on Tom Lawrence for Sam Vokes in attack, while France introduce Thauvin for Mbappe. Despite the changes in this second half, the match has flowed and it has been entertaining for the neutral.

85 min Ramsey with a hooked volley, which was always looping high and wide of the goal. Wales do look to have a goal in them, though time is fast running down and it will surely be nothing more than a consolation if they do indeed find the net.

87 min A display that Coleman can be proud of on the whole, with his side coming so close to netting a leveller at 1-0. Some promising performances from the young trip brought off the bench, too, who we will likely see more of against Panama on Tuesday.

89 min Just one minute of normal time left to play in Paris, with a few more likely to be added on. A comfortable win for France in the end, though it could have been so different had Ramsey's close-range flick found the net 20 minutes ago.

90+1 min CLOSE! Substitute Ben Woodburn with a difficult chance late in the match, which he volleys over the crossbar at full stretch. Brooks created the chance down the right, proving just why he is so highly rated by many English clubs.

90+3 min FULL TIME: FRANCE 2-0 WALES

9.53pm The full-time whistle sounds in Paris, where France have seen things through to begin their World Cup 2018 preparations with a positive result. Goals either side of half time from front-two pairing Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud proved the difference in the end.