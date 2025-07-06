Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Club World Cup semi-final between Fluminense and Chelsea, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two wins from global glory, Premier League powerhouses Chelsea meet last South American team standing Fluminense in Tuesday's Club World Cup semi-final.

After the Blues edged past Palmeiras and Flu overcame Asian giants Al-Hilal, the pair will convene in New Jersey, with a place in the final at stake.

Match preview

Continuing a purple patch that has featured lifting a European trophy and securing qualification for next year’s UEFA Champions League, Chelsea have progressed to the Club World Cup semi-finals with four wins from five so far.

The Blues ultimately saw off Palmeiras in Friday's quarter-final contest, with Cole Palmer's opener and a Agustin Giay own goal deciding the game in their favour despite England-bound Estevao scoring against the club he is set to join.

Enzo Maresca's men had previously beaten Benfica in the last 16, despite a lengthy weather delay disrupting the match and allowing the Portuguese side to force extra time before eventually succumbing.

Though Chelsea finished second in Group D - due to a 3-1 defeat against Fluminense’s Rio rivals Flamengo - few would deny they ended up on the more favourable side of the draw, avoiding several European heavyweights.

Club World Cup winners back in 2021, when they also beat Palmeiras, the London club are now within touching distance of another final at FIFA’s top tournament; after winning the Conference League in their last game before heading to the USA, they intend to secure a cup double.

Much has changed since a mid-season slump threatened to derail Maresca’s first year in charge, so the Blues will expect to defeat their former defensive rock Thiago Silva in the final four, setting up a showdown with either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Of course, Fluminense have very different plans for Tuesday’s semi-final, having kept their dreams alive by conquering big-spenders Al-Hilal in the last eight.

Rio met Riyadh as the two teams convened in Orlando, where Flu took the lead through Martinelli’s superb finish. The Saudi side later struck back via Marcos Leonardo’s fourth goal of the tournament, but substitute Hercules proved his team’s hero once again.

Days after sealing the Tricolor’s quarter-final victory over Inter Milan, the midfielder coolly slotted a shot into the bottom corner, before 44-year-old goalkeeper Fabio made some crucial stops to keep a 2-1 advantage intact.

Fluminense had progressed to the knockout phase as Group F runners-up - sandwiching a win over Ulsan HD with two goalless draws - and they are now undefeated in 11 matches, keeping clean sheets in five of the last seven.

Notably, half of Flu’s eight goals in the United States have arrived from the 70th minute on, and a defence led by veteran skipper Thiago Silva have conceded just one second-half goal so far.

While the 2023 Copa Libertadores winners are still flying the flag for South American football, they are far from Brazil's best team: having finished just four points above the relegation zone last season, they sit sixth in the 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro.

Nonetheless, after Renato Gaucho became just the fourth coach in their long history to reach 100 wins, Fluminense are just two more away from being crowned world champions.

Fluminense Club World Cup form: D W D W W

Fluminense form (all competitions): W D W D W W









Chelsea Club World Cup form: W L W W W

Chelsea form (all competitions): W W L W W W









Team News

Chelsea are sure to make changes to the team that started against Palmeiras, as both Liam Delap and Levi Colwill picked up yellow cards in the quarter-final and will be suspended on Tuesday.

While the Blues gave a debut to recent signing Joao Pedro, fellow striker Nicolas Jackson was absent despite returning from a two-game ban, so the Brazilian is favourite to replace Delap in attack; Tosin Adarabioyo could deputise for Colwill.

Captain Reece James sustained an injury in the warm-up and joined Romeo Lavia on the sidelines, so it remains to be seen if either can feature in New Jersey, where midfield fulcrum Moises Caicedo is set to start after serving a one-match ban. New arrival Jamie Gittens is ineligible.

Fluminense also have suspensions to deal with, as centre-back Juan Pablo Freytes and midfielder Martinelli are both ruled out; Martinelli’s absence might mean promotion for goal-getting sub Hercules.

During the knockout rounds, Renato Gaucho has switched to a back three, with 40-year-old captain Thiago Silva - who will play against his old club despite a nose injury - being flanked by Freytes and Ignacio, but that could change with Freytes unavailable.

Once again, veteran striker German Cano and attacking talisman Jhon Arias should again lead Flu’s front line - a real livewire in this tournament, the latter tops his team’s stats for most shots, chances and dribbles completed so far.

Fluminense possible starting lineup: Fabio; Ignacio, Silva, Fuentes; Xavier, Hercules, Bernal, Nonato, Rene; Arias, Cano

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro

We say: Fluminense 1-2 Chelsea (after extra time)

Outsiders Fluminense have stayed in the tournament far longer than their fans may have imagined - by virtue of grit and vast experience - but a place in the final might be just beyond them.

Chelsea’s squad depth and proven knockout prowess makes them favourites, so the Blues should eventually prevail - even if it takes extra time.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email