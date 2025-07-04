Fluminense become the first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2025 Club World Cup, with the Brazilian side recording a 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal.

Fluminense have become the first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2025 Club World Cup, with the Brazilian side recording a 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal in Friday's last-eight affair.

Al-Hilal shocked English giants Manchester City in the round of 16, but they came up short against a Fluminense outfit that are now just one win away from the final of the tournament.

Fluminense will tackle the winner of Palmeiras and Chelsea in the final four on July 8, and it was Hercules who scored the winning goal in the 70th minute of Friday's quarter-final.

Marcos Leonardo had cancelled out an opener from Martinelli to leave the scores level, but Hercules came up with the game's third goal to send his team into the semi-finals of the famous competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Al-Hilal would have been full of confidence following their success over Man City in the round of 16, but Fluminense also recorded a standout victory last time out, overcoming Champions League finalists Inter Milan.

Fluminense made the final of the 2023 competition, losing 4-0 to Man City, but they will now be brimming with optimism heading into the final four, with Renato Gaucho's side proving to be a very strong outfit.

In truth, there was not a lot in this match, as demonstrated by the scoreline, while both teams had three attempts on target, with Al-Hilal actually enjoying more of the ball (57%).

It was a game that could have gone either way, but Hercules proved to be the hero with his calm finish late on, and Al-Hilal were simply unable to launch a response despite having the time to do so.

Fluminense will now be looking to a semi-final against either Palmeiras and Chelsea, but Al-Hilal can also be proud of their achievements at the 2025 Club World Cup.

FLUMINENSE VS. AL-HILAL HIGHLIGHTS

Martinelli goal vs. Al-Hilal (40th min, Fluminense 1-0 Al-Hilal)



40' MARTINELLIIIIIIIIIIIII ??@FluminenseFC leads 1-0 thanks to a wonder goal from the Brazilian. ? pic.twitter.com/Z23SR61KQY

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 4, 2025

The breakthrough comes from Fluminense, and it is Martinelli on the scoresheet, picking out the top corner with a wonderful strike. What a way to score the first goal in this quarter-final!

Marcos Leonardo goal vs. Fluminense (51st min, Fluminense 1-1 Al-Hilal)



51' Marcos Leonardo strikes again! ? Al-Hilal levels it early in the second half. This one’s far from over! ? pic.twitter.com/ecVMCxAFlH

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 4, 2025

Al-Hilal level the scores in the 51st minute of the contest, as Leonardo smashes into the back of the net from close range after Fluminense fail to clear a corner; we are all square here.

Hercules goal vs. Al-Hilal (70th min, Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal)



70' HERCULEEEEEES! ? Fluminense’s hero goes for it twice, and puts Fluzão back in front! ??? pic.twitter.com/8XzEUUoszR

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 4, 2025

Hercules sends Fluminense back into the lead in this quarter-final, with the Brazilian picking out the bottom corner after seeing his initial long-range effort blocked; what a moment.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KALIDOU KOULIBALY

Not often will a centre-back in a team that has lost be handed the man-of-the-match award, but Koulibaly was outstanding for Al-Hilal in this quarter-final.

The 34-year-old came up with the assist for Leonardo's goal, while he won three aerial duels, made five tackles and finished with a pass success rate of 88% during an excellent performance.

FLUMINENSE VS. AL-HILAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Fluminense 43%-57% Al-Hilal

Shots: Fluminense 10-14 Al-Hilal

Shots on target: Fluminense 3-3 Al-Hilal

Corners: Fluminense 4-12 Al-Hilal

Fouls: Fluminense 13-12 Al-Hilal

WHAT NEXT?

Fluminense have marched into the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, and the Brazilian side will take on either Palmeiras or Chelsea in the final four of the tournament on July 8.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will now have a break before switching their attention to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, with their domestic campaign beginning next month.

No Data Analysis info