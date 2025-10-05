Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Fleetwood Town and Leeds United Under-21s, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both searching for their first 90-minute victory of the 2025-26 EFL Trophy, Fleetwood Town and Leeds United Under-21s collide at Highbury Stadium on Tuesday in Northern Section Group G.

The hosts prevailed on penalties against Accrington Stanley in their opening bout, while the Whites' prospects were taught a footballing lesson by Port Vale.

Match preview

Former EFL Trophy semi-finalists in the 2015-16 campaign, Fleetwood have failed to progress beyond the second round of the competition since the 2020-21 campaign, but Pete Wild's men are currently well-positioned for a spot in the next phase.

Indeed, the hosts occupy the second and final progression spot in Group G thanks to their spot-kick success over Accrington on matchday one, where they strikingly fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in normal time before coming up trumps from 12 yards.

However, the League Two competitors have been unable to carry that momentum forward into their latest fourth-tier assignments, winning just one of their last five in the division and claiming a mere four points from 15 on offer in that sequence.

Wild's men were most recently taken down 2-0 by Cheltenham Town in Saturday's showdown, a result that left them in an unremarkable 14th place in the League Two standings as they endeavour to return to the third tier following a two-year absence.

Defensive deficiencies are holding Fleetwood back, though, as Wild's team have only registered two clean sheets in their 13 matches across all competitions this season and have conceded at least one in each of their last six.

Fleetwood's modest EFL Trophy feats still trump those of Leeds Under-21s, who have never progressed beyond the group stage of the lower-league competition, going out at the first hurdle in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

If the Whites' 2025-26 opener is anything to go by, another premature exit could await, as Scott Gardner's men took the lead against Port Vale on September 2 only to concede four without reply in a 4-1 battering.

Leeds are therefore propping up the Group G standings as the only side yet to put a point on the board, but Gardner's men have built up a slight head of steam ahead of Tuesday's tussle, taking four points from their last two Premier League 2 matches.

The visitors edged out the Norwich City academy 1-0 before claiming a 2-2 draw away to West Bromwich Albion last time out, although Leeds were on the verge of victory against the Baggies before a 92nd-minute leveller from Adam Letlat.

Despite dropping two points in such painful circumstances, the Whites continued their streak of scoring in every game so far this season at West Brom, leaving them in the top half of the Premier League 2 table.

Team News

Fleetwood forward Ronan Coughlan is yet to make an appearance this season due to an Achilles tendon rupture, but Wild is hardly short of options in the number nine slot.

Indeed, all of James Norwood, Lewis McCann, Will Davies, Ryan Graydon and Welsh veteran Ched Evans can operate up front; the latter started against both Accrington in the EFL Trophy and Cheltenham at the weekend.

At the other end of the pitch, the hosts just lost Finley Potter for the next eight weeks due to a serious hamstring injury, so former Arsenal product Zech Medley should comprise one-quarter of the backline.

Meanwhile, Leeds United Under-21s most noteworthy name is nowhere near 21, as 37-year-old midfielder Jonathan Howson now represents the Whites' academy side after returning from Middlesbrough this summer.

Howson was not involved in the loss to Port Vale, though - instead, Alfie Cresswell, brother of Under-21 Euros winner Charlie Cresswell, captained the team from the engine room.

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup:

Harrington; Mullarkey, Holgate, Medley, Hume; Virtue, Bonds, Neal; Roberts, Norwood, McCann

Leeds United Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Ombang; Dudley, Lopata-White, Firth, Lienou; Cresswell, Chadwick; White, Brockie, McDonald; Gray

We say: Fleetwood Town 3-1 Leeds United Under-21s

Leeds' prospects may have a knack for finding the back of the net this season, but Gardner's juvenile team will surely fall short against Fleetwood's senior men.

The Highbury Stadium faithful should not expect their team's rearguard problems to end in midweek, but they can fight fire with fire to take a giant leap towards round two.

