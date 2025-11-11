Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Flamengo and Ecuador winger Gonzalo Plata during the upcoming January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side signed off prior to the November international break with a frustrating afternoon on the bank of the River Trent last time out.

Despite Lukas Nmecha bagging his first open-play goal of the Premier League season, Leeds suffered a 3-1 defeat at the home of Nottingham Forest.

As a result, the Yorkshire-based club have slumped down to 16th spot in the top-flight standings, just one point ahead of the relegation zone.

Following the two-week international hiatus, Farke's side will return to Premier League action with the hosting of in-form Aston Villa at Elland Road on November 23.

Leeds 'make contact' with South American star

According to journalist Fabricio Lopes via FootballFanCast, Leeds are scouring the South American market for attacking reinforcements.

The report claims that the newly-promoted outfit have made contact with the party of Flamengo winger Plata ahead of the January window.

Following a high-profile disciplinary issue involving the 25-year-old, the Brazilian club are supposedly willing to listen to offers for the player in the New Year.

However, given that Plata's current deal with the team expires during the summer of 2029, Flamengo are in a good position to drive a hard bargain with potential suitors.

As well as Farke's relegation-threatened side, it is understood that high-flying Bournemouth and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on the forward.

Plata ready for European return

Plata is no stranger to European football, having featured for both Sporting Lisbon and Real Valladolid of Portugal and Spain respectively between 2019 and 2023.

The 25-year-old is also a regular on the international stage, earning 45 caps and scoring eight goals for Ecuador since his senior debut in 2019.

Likely to feature for his nation at next summer's World Cup, Plata could develop significantly from potential Premier League exposure at Leeds during the second half of this season.

