Preview: Fenerbahce vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

Fenerbahce and Nice head into matchday two of the Europa League desperate to collect their first points after opening-round defeats.

The Turkish giants fell 3-1 away at Dinamo Zagreb, while the French side suffered a 2-1 home loss against AS Roma on match day one.

Match preview

Domenico Tedesco has already felt the heat from Fenerbahce supporters just weeks into his tenure, with frustrations boiling over after the Dinamo defeat, where fans accused him of delivering a lifeless performance and demanded his resignation.

However, his players responded well, producing a convincing 2-0 win over Antalyaspor, firing 19 shots, landing 11 on target, and dominating from start to finish.

The German manager’s insistence on heavy possession, criticised heavily after the Dinamo clash, was on full display against Antalyaspor, with the Yellow Canaries enjoying 67 percent of the ball, completing 526 passes at 93 percent accuracy.

That performance showed the team is gradually taking shape under Tedesco, though Thursday’s game against Nice offers a much sterner test, and adding to the pressure is that Fenerbahce risk losing their opening two games in a European competition for the first time since the 2001-02 Champions League campaign.

This will be the sixth competitive meeting between these two clubs, the first since the 1973-74 UEFA Cup, and though Nice have the edge historically with three victories, the Yellow Canaries have won both previous home ties, a record they will be keen to extend as they seek to rack up points in the league phase.

Nice, meanwhile, were solid last season, pushing hard in Ligue 1, though eventually finishing fourth, which saw them play the Champions League qualifiers, where they lost 4-0 on aggregate to Benfica.

The disappointment of that defeat has remained with them in the early days of this campaign, with Franck Haise’s side managing just two wins in nine matches across all competitions while already tasting defeat six times.

They came agonisingly close to a much-needed league win last weekend against Paris FC, only to concede an 88th-minute penalty and settle for a 1-1 draw, stretching their winless run to three matches.

To make matters worse heading into Thursday’s clash, Nice have been dreadful away from home in the Europa League, losing each of their last 10 away fixtures, a streak they must break to avoid falling deeper into trouble.

Team News

Colombian striker Jhon Duran has returned to training after several weeks out through injury, though this clash may come too soon for him.

Edson Alvarez, who was also sidelined with a muscle problem, is back in the fold, while Anderson Talisca returns after missing the Dinamo opener through suspension.

Sebastian Szymanski heads into the game in fine form, having scored in back-to-back matches and netting three times in Fenerbahce’s last two European outings.

Nice, meanwhile, face fitness concerns over Hicham Boudaoui, who limped off in their last league game, though Haise remains optimistic it is not a serious issue.

However, the visitors remain without Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem due to cruciate ligament injuries, while Tanguy Ndombele is a doubt after missing the weekend clash with a knock.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Oosterworlde, Skriniar, Brown; Yuksek, Asensio; Szymanski, Talisca, Akturkoglu; En-Nesyri

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Bombito, Oppong; Clauss, Samed, Vanhoutte, Abdi; Diop; Moffi, Cho

We say: Fenerbahce 2-1 Nice

Fenerbahce will be under pressure to deliver, but their home advantage and recent response against Antalyaspor suggest they have what it takes to edge this one.

With Szymanski in fine scoring form and Talisca back in the side, the hosts have the firepower to make the difference against a Nice that have been poor travellers in Europe.

