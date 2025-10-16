Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between FC Koln and Augsburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Koln will hope to continue their fine start to the Bundesliga season on Saturday, when they welcome strugglers Augsburg to RheinEnergieStadion.

The sixth-placed hosts beat Hoffenheim 1-0 on October 3 to move onto 10 points, and they currently occupy the Conference League qualification spot, whereas the visitors are fifth last in 14th place with six points.

Match preview

FC Koln failed to create many chances against Hoffenheim, but they managed to restrict their opponents to just one big chance and two shots on target after the 23rd minute.

The Billy Goats have opened the scoring in five of their six Bundesliga games this term, though their victory over Hoffenheim was their first clean sheet in five, a period in which they conceded nine goals.

Last season's promoted teams only collected a combined total of seven points from their first six Bundesliga outings, and considering just 32 points was enough to guarantee safety in 2024-25, FC Koln are in a strong position from which to avoid relegation.

Lukas Kwasniok has only overseen one win in his side's past four league matches - they lost two games in that time - but they have already collected as many wins this season (three) as they did in their first 20 fixtures of their 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The hosts have played just two matches at home this term, with the club emerging as 4-1 winners in their first game at RheinEnergieStadion against Freiburg on August 31 before losing 2-1 against Stuttgart on September 28.

Augsburg triumphed 3-1 against Wolfsburg on October 4, scoring all three of their big chances, though they were fortunate that the Wolves were only able to convert one of the numerous shots they took from the centre of the penalty area.

The visitors' victory ended a streak of four consecutive defeats, though they are only two points above 16th-placed Mainz 05, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

Boss Sandro Wagner's team have produced the least xG (8.3), the fewest big chances (21) and faced the most xG (13.7) of any of the 18 top-flight clubs this season, conceding at least two goals in each of the four games prior to their win against Wolfsburg.

Die Fuggerstadter failed to beat FC Koln in their past five encounters with their hosts, succumbing to defeat three times, though the two sides drew both Bundesliga clashes 1-1 in 2023-24.

Augsburg will hope to avoid a third consecutive loss on the road when they play at RheinEnergieStadion, while a win would be their second in six matches away from home in the league.

Team News

FC Koln winger Said El Mala scored his side's only goal against Hoffenheim thanks to a powerful dribble and skilful footwork in the box, and he is certain to feature on the left of attack.

Joel Schmied, Timo Hubers and Dominique Heintz are set to form a back three given Luca Kilian and Rav van den Berg have been ruled out due to respective knee and shoulder injuries.

Augsburg's only injury concern is centre-back Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, who may miss out due to a lack of match fitness after being sidelined for an extended period because of ligament damage in his knee, though Chrislain Matsima, Kristijan Jakic, Noahkai Banks are ready to start.

In the middle of the pitch, perhaps Elvis Rexhbecaj and Han-Noah Massengo will be chosen to shield their side's three-man defence.

Striker Elias Saad could be supported in the forward line by Fabian Rieder and Mert Komur.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Schmied, Hubers, Heintz; Sebulonsen, Martel, Johannesson, Lund; Kaminski, El Mala; Ache

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Matsima, Jakic, Banks; Wolf, Rexhbecaj, Massengo, Giannoulis; Rieder, Komur; Saad

We say: FC Koln 1-0 Augsburg

FC Koln will be confident heading into Saturday's clash given they have started the new season in strong fashion.

Augsburg have struggled against their hosts in the past, and given their poor displays at both ends of the pitch, they may fail to avoid defeat at RheinEnergieStadion.

