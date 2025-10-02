Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Augsburg and Wolfsburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides that have failed to win any of their last four Bundesliga games are set to clash when Augsburg welcome Wolfsburg to the WWK Arena on Saturday.

Fuggerstadter will be desperate to end their losing streak this weekend, while Die Wolfe are looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats of their own.

Match preview

Sandro Wagner's Augsburg kicked off their top-flight campaign with a 3-1 victory over European hopefuls Freiburg, but with four straight Bundesliga losses since, they have slipped towards the foot of the table.

Last weekend, Fuggerstadter followed up their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Mainz 05 by dropping another three points in a 2-1 defeat on the road against second-from-bottom Heidenheim.

Wagner's men are no strangers to relegation battles, but after their latest defeat they are now 16th, and with only three points to their name, they are one away from safety and three shy of the top half.

As concern grows for the Bavarian club, fans will want to avoid looking at the hosts' record at the WWK Arena, given that they have lost eight, drawn two and won just one of their last 11 home matches, a dire run that coincidentally goes back to a 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg on March 15.

However, Augsburg will take heart from the fact that they have scored during every game so far in 2025-26, and the manager will feel that his side can walk away with at least a point if they can tighten up at the back after conceding 11 goals in their last four Bundesliga clashes.

Meanwhile, Paul Simonis's Wolfsburg started the season by putting together back-to-back wins against Hemelingen in the DFB Pokal and Heidenheim in the league, but that beginning devolved into two draws, before two consecutive defeats ahead of this weekend.

This past Saturday, Die Wolfe were beaten 1-0 on their own turf by in-form RB Leipzig, though their performance arguably deserved at least a point and was let down by some poor finishing given that Christian Eriksen helped to generate 3.05 expected goals for his new club, who missed a staggering seven big chances.

Regardless, that loss has left Simonis's side 12th in the table, where their tally of five points has them two above the drop zone but three short of sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Aiming to see their team get back to winning ways and convert their creativity into results this weekend, Wolfsburg fans find themselves in the unusual position of being happy that their club are playing away from home, after watching them fail to win any of their games at Volkswagen Arena since January.

That being said, the visitors' travelling record is also less than inspiring, and with four losses, one draw and just two wins from their eight most recent Bundesliga outings on the road, Die Wolfe will be hoping that a clash against the most out-of-form side in the division can reinvigorate their campaign.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

Augsburg form (all competitions):

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

Wolfsburg form (all competitions):

Team News

Augsburg will be without centre-back Jeffrey Gouweleeuw due to a medial collateral ligament injury that is likely to keep him sidelined until late November, so expect to see Chrislain Matsima, Keven Schlotterbeck and Cedric Zesiger start in a back three.

Elsewhere, winger Anton Kade is out for a few more days due to an ankle injury, though Alexis Claude-Maurice and Marius Wolf should be on hand to support striker Samuel Essende from out wide.

As for Wolfsburg, they will be missing a number of players in defence, including centre-back Denis Vavro, who is dealing with a groin injury, left-back Rogerio due to a muscle injury, and backup goalkeeper Marius Muller, who is ill.

With that in mind, Moritz Jens should join Konstantinos Koulierakis at the heart of the backline, flanked by Kilian Fischer and Joakim Maehle in front of shot-stopper Kamil Grabara.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Die Wolfe are also plagued by fitness woes, as wide man Kevin Paredes is out until the new year due to an ankle injury, winger Jesper Lindstrom is sidelined due to a groin injury - though he should be back later this month - and both striker Jonas Wind and right-winger Andreas Skov Olsen are doubts with respective ankle and knee issues.

In their absence, Mohamed El Amine Amoura and Patrick Wimmer are set to line up either side of Mattias Svanberg behind centre-forward Dzenan Pejcinovic, while attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen will offer additional creativity from the bench.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Matsima, Schlotterbeck, Zesiger; Jakic, Massengo, Fellhauer; Wolf, Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Essende

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Fischer, Jenz, Koulierakis, Maehle; Arnold, Vinicius; El Amine Amoura, Svanberg, Wimmer; Pejcinovic

We say: Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

Augsburg have scored in every competitive game they have played this season, and they are likely to continue that record this weekend.

However, Wolfsburg were unfortunate to have dropped all three points last time out, and if they can be as creative on Saturday, then they could get back to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



