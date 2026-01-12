Preview: Falkirk vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Jan 2026 11:43 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 11:44

Falkirk will aim to maintain their recent upturn in form when they welcome Celtic to Falkirk Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Bairns have won three of their las four games, while the Bhoys won their first match back under the management of Martin O'Neill.

Match preview

Falkirk booked their long-awaited return to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last term, and the Bairns have enjoyed a stunning return to the top flight.

John McGlynn's side initially experienced a challenging start to the Scottish Premiership campaign, winning only one of their opening seven fixtures, with three defeats and three draws.

However, in the subsequent 14 Scottish Premiership fixtures, the Bairns have picked up seven wins, three draws and suffered only four defeats, a run of results that has seen McGlynn's men rapidly rise up the standings.

Falkirk, after 21 games played, currently sit sixth in the top-flight table with 30 points, leaving them five points clear of the bottom half and also trailing fifth-placed Hibernian by five points.

The Bairns' upcoming match with Celtic represents their game in hand over the teams directly above and below them, though, meaning Falkirk have the opportunity to further strengthen their top-six standing and close the gap on Hibs to just two points.

While Falkirk's recent form will provide them with plenty of confidence heading into this fixture, the Bhoys looked back to their best in an emphatic 4-0 win against Dundee United at the weekend in their first game back under the management of O'Neill.

The 73-year-old boss had previously taken charge of Celtic on an interim basis earlier in the campaign following the departure of Brendan Rodgers, who left the club following a strained relationship with the board and a string of poor results.

O'Neill took charge with Celtic trailing league leaders Hearts by eight points, but after recording seven wins from eight games - including five victories from five league fixtures - the manager left his role having guided the club back on level points at the top of the table.

However, the appointed Wilfried Nancy endured a simply disastrous spell at Celtic Park, eventually being dismissed after six defeats and just two wins from his eight games at the helm, meaning the Frenchman left as the club's least successful manager in history.

O'Neill was swiftly re-appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season, and the legendary boss has once again made an immediate impact at Paradise, overseeing a comprehensive 4-0 win against Dundee Utd in his first game back in the hotseat.

Now faced with once again closing the gap on leaders Hearts, which stands at six-points, O'Neill will be eyeing another three points against Falkirk, who Celtic beat 4-0 in the manager's first game back at the club in October.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W W L W L L

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W W L W L L

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W L L W W L

Celtic form (all competitions):

W L L W W L

Team News

Falkirk will be without the services of Gary Oliver, Jamie Sneddon, Lewis Neilson, Ross MacIver and Thomas Lang for this encounter due to injury problems.

Off the back of recording back-to-back victories, McGlynn may look to name an unchanged team against the Bhoys, featuring wingers Calvin Miller and Finn Yeats, who both scored in the 2-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi are all ruled out of this game due to injury.

Celtic reverted to a back-four under O'Neill at the weekend following Nancy's failed back-three system, and the 73-year-old manager is likely to name a similar side after recording a superb 4-0 win.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Allan, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Cartwright; Yeats, Tait, Miller; Stewart

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Hyun-Jun, Maeda, Tounekti

We say: Falkirk 1-3 Celtic

Falkirk may be enjoying a strong run of form, but Celtic appeared back to their best under O'Neill at the weekend, and given the 73-year-old's team won 4-0 in the reverse fixture back in October, we are expecting a similar result here.

