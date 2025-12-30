Preview: Exeter City vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 30 Dec 2025 12:06

Struggling Exeter City welcome a rejuvenated Luton Town to St James' Park for on New Year's Day for a League One clash.

The Grecians moved out of the relegation zone after narrowly beating AFC Wimbledon 1-0, while the Hatters are still knocking on the play-off door following their 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient.

Match preview

The 2025-26 campaign has been a tough one for Exeter City, having spent the majority of the campaign in the League One relegation zone.

After 22 matches, Gary Caldwell's men sit 20th on 26 points, having recorded eight wins, two draws and 12 losses.

However, signs of improvement have emerged in recent weeks, with three victories from their last five league outings giving the Grecians renewed hope of steering clear of relegation.

With a game in hand on three of the four teams below them, Exeter have an opportunity to create some breathing space on New Year's Day, should they extend their positive run of form.

One area Calwell's side will look to build on is their defence; despite their struggles near the bottom of the table, Exeter City boast one of the strongest defensive records in League One, suggesting there is a solid platform to improve if their attacking unit can begin to get firing.

Luton Town, meanwhile, travel to Devon having enjoyed an upturn in form following the arrival of Jack Wilshere, who replaced Matt Bloomfield as Hatters boss at the start of October.

Since his arrival at Kenilworth Road, Wilshere has overseen 15 games in all competitions, winning seven, drawing five and losing just three games.

The shift in momentum leaves Luton Town eighth at the end of 2025, with victory on the opening day of 2026 potentially lifting them as high as fourth, a position they would have expected to be in following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

They will be coming up against a strong defensive unit on Thursday but will know their attack has what it takes to break them down, with the Hatters currently boasting the fifth-best attack in the league.

The pair met at the start of December when Luton Town beat Exeter 4-0 in the EFL Trophy.

Exeter City League One form:

L W L W L W

Exeter City form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

Luton Town League One form:

D D D L W W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

D D D L W W

Team News

Following their latest outing, Caldwell's Exeter City appear to have come away with no further injuries and can start 2026 with the same XI that ended 2025.

However, long-term absentees, Ed Turns, Johnly Yfeko, Danny Andrew and Josh Magennis will once again remain sidelined.

As for Luton Town, they also came away with no added injury woes and will be unlikely to change things up too much after successive league victories.

Expect former Tottenham goalkeeper Josh Keeley to remain between the posts with top scorer Gideon Kodua starting out wide and looking to add to his seven goals for the season.

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste has not featured since August due to a cruciate ligament tear and a return to action is not expected soon.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Woodhouse; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, McMillan; Aitchison; Wareham, Higgins

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Mengi, Andersen, Johnson; Fanne, Walsh; Kodua, Clark, Bramall; Wells

We say: Exeter City 0-1 Luton Town

With one of League One's most disciplined defences facing one of its more potent attacks, this contest is likely to be a tight and cagey affair. However, with that said, we expect Luton Town to narrowly get the better of Exeter City on New Year's Day and move into the play-off places.

