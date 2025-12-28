Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Dec 2025 17:28

AFC Wimbledon welcome Exeter City to Plough Lane on Monday night as the two sides meet for the second time this month in League One.

The hosts are looking to return to winning ways and move back into the top half, while the Grecians will be keen for three points that could lift them out of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Following their League Two play-off success last season, Johnnie Jackson's AFC Wimbledon made a promising start to life back in the third tier.

However, the busy winter period has taken its toll on the Dons and they are currently on a run that has seen them go eight League One encounters without a win.

Their last victory came over two months ago and Wimbledon will be desperate to end the year with three points.

A notable concern for the Dons is their home form, Jackson's men have picked up just 15 points in their ten home league games, amongst the worst records in the league.

Their early season form is keeping Wimbledon in the play-off picture, however, with three points on Monday night potentially leaving them four points off sixth place.

Exeter City, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign and are currently battling to avoid relegation to the fourth tier after finishing 16th last season.

Gary Caldwell's men sit 22nd after 21 league games, having recorded seven wins, two draws and 12 defeats, but recent performances have shown signs of improvement.

The Grecians have won three of their last five matches in all competitions, and despite their low position in the league, do strangely boast one of the strongest defensive records in League One, a platform they will look to build on.

The pair have already met this month with Monday night's visitors winning 1-0, thanks to a Jack McMillan winner.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

L D L D L D

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

D W L D L D

Exeter City League One form:

L L W L W L

Exeter City form (all competitions):

L W W L W L

Team News

Jackson will have the luxury of naming the same XI again after no injuries have been reported following their recent outing.

Mathew Stevens has recently returned to action and could make his first start since his injury.

Expect Omar Bugiel and Marcus Browne to lead the line for the Dons once again.

As for the visitors, they also appear to have come away from their last game with no further injury concerns.

However, long-term absentees, Ed Turns, Johnly Yfeko, Danny Andrew and Josh Magennis will once again remain sidelined.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson; Asiimwe, Maycock, Reeves, Smith, Seddon; O. Bugiel, Browne

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Woodhouse; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, McMillan; Aitchison; Wareham, Higgins

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Exeter City

With both sides facing each other for the second time this month, they should know all about each other. Their previous meeting was a tight and cagey affair and we expect more of the same with the points being shared on the night.

