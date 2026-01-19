Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham make decision on striker, Newcastle want Genoa defender

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jan 2026 23:33

West Ham have reportedly made the decision to keep Callum Wilson at the club beyond the end of the January transfer window.

The former Newcastle United striker joined the Hammers for free in the summer and has played a bit-part role so far under Nuno Espirito Santo.

According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old striker was poised to cancel his contract this week, amid interest from Everton, Celtic and Saudi side Al Shabab.

However, after Wilson netted the last-gasp winner against Tottenham Hotspur to secure all three points for the Hammers, the club no longer want to let him go.

The former AFC Bournemouth striker had been seeking regular first-team football, and he may now get more opportunities at West Ham after his heroics against Spurs.

Three Premier League clubs chase Genoa defender?

Newcastle United are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Genoa right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy for January.

The Magpies have joined Everton and West Ham in the race to sign the 22-year-old defender, who could leave the club in the winter, as reported by GiveMeSport.

Two Serie A clubs, Napoli and Juventus, are also in the mix to sign the player, who is valued at around £17.35m (€20m).

Norton-Cuffy joined Genoa in 2024 and has been a key player for them this season, already managing 19 appearances in Serie A.

The young defender, who spent academy career at Arsenal and Chelsea, is reportedly open to moving back to England, and Newcastle are keen as they want defensive cover with Tino Livramento ruled out for up to two months with a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa to recall winger from loan spell?

Unai Emery is reportedly looking to add depth in his attacking areas, and Aston Villa are weighing up whether to recall Leon Bailey from his loan at Roma.

The 28-year-old moved to Roma on loan during the summer transfer window, with the Italian club having the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The Jamaican forward has made only two starts and is yet to score in 11 appearances for the Giallorossi, and his fitness remains a major concern.

Bailey joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2021 and has made 144 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals.

According to a report from The Sun, taking Bailey back has emerged as a possibility, but Emery wants to add a new striker, with Tammy Abraham linked with a move.