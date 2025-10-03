[monks data]
By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Everton vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Everton and Crystal Palace.

Already enjoying their longest-ever unbeaten run, Crystal Palace can set a new club record of 13 Premier League games without defeat when they travel to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Oliver Glasner led his side to a 2-0 Conference League win over Dynamo Kiev in midweek, while David Moyes's men drew 1-1 with West Ham United on Monday night, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


EVERTON vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

EVERTON

Out: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Merlin Rohl (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

