Already enjoying their longest-ever unbeaten run, Crystal Palace can set a new club record of 13 Premier League games without defeat when they travel to Everton on Sunday afternoon.
Oliver Glasner led his side to a 2-0 Conference League win over Dynamo Kiev in midweek, while David Moyes's men drew 1-1 with West Ham United on Monday night, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
EVERTON vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
EVERTON
Out: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Merlin Rohl (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Chadi Riad (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta
