Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Everton will have to cope without in-form attacker Jack Grealish for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

August’s Premier League Player of the Month scored his first goal for the Toffees in their 2-1 comeback victory at home to Crystal Palace prior to the international break, but the on-loan Man City star is ineligible to face his parent club this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Michael Keane (rib) - who was forced off in the win over Palace - Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) or summer signing Merlin Rohl (groin) will be fit to feature, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is available to return after serving a one-match suspension.

Dewsbury-Hall is expected to earn a recall and start in an attacking midfield position in behind either Beto or Thierno Barry, the latter of whom started against Palace but was withdrawn at half time following an underwhelming display.

The return of Dewsbury-Hall would allow Iliman Ndiaye to shift over onto the left flank to fill the void left by Grealish, while Tyler Dibling may face competition from Dwight McNeil for a start on the right wing.

Idrissa Gueye and James Garner are the most likely duo to link arms in centre-midfield, with Carlos Alcaraz and Tim Iroegbunam set to begin as substitutes once again.

Should Keane miss out through injury, Jake O’Brien would be expected to play alongside James Tarkowski at centre-back, with manager David Moyes to then weigh up whether to start Seamus Coleman or Nathan Patterson at right-back.

Vitaliy Mykolenko is available to continue at left-back, while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is reportedly set to sign a contract extension at Everton, will start again between the sticks.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info