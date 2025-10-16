Everton announce that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a new four-year contract to keep him at the club until the end of June 2029.

The 31-year-old has established himself as an integral figure for club and country since joining Everton from boyhood club Sunderland in 2017, making a total of 326 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions.

Pickford has been named Everton's Player of the Season on four separate occasions (2017-18, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24) - more than any other player in the club's history, while he was also voted as the club the Players’ Player and Young Player of the Season in his debut campaign in 2017-18.

He recently became just the second goalkeeper in Premier League history after David Seaman to make 300 Premier League appearances for the same club, and in that time he has kept a total of 85 clean sheets.

The England international has earned 80 caps for his country and recently set a new and ongoing record of keeping nine consecutive clean sheets for the Three Lions - he has not conceded a goal on the international stage for more than 12 months.

Pickford is entering the prime years of his career as a goalkeeper and instead of opting to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere, he has decided to commit his long-term future to Everton, signing a deal which will take his tenure on the blue side of Merseyside to 12 years.

Pickford: ‘Everton always felt like a natural fit for me’

"I'm delighted," Pickford told evertontv. "Delighted to get it done - it's an extra two years, so four years in total. I'm over the moon and it gives me the opportunity to build a legacy for myself here, move forward and build this club to where we want to be.

"Everton is a really special club to me. Coming from Sunderland as a young lad and growing into a man here, it's been a special time for me and my family.

"I think everyone's seen the changes and how I've developed over time, but I'm still that lad who loves to keep the ball out of the net. It's been Everton who have helped me develop and a lot of hard work's been put in as well.

"It's always felt like a natural fit for me, with the fans and the passion - it's second to none and something I thrive off. It's been a mega journey so far."

Pickford, who has played a crucial role in helping steer Everton through a turbulent period over the last couple of seasons, is excited to be a part of a new chapter at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and believes the club is now heading in the right direction.

Pickford eyeing silverware with Everton as “dark days are behind us”

"I think the dark days are behind us and it's about building that momentum as a team and the club now," said Pickford. "I think it's the whole deal, really.

"The new owners have come in and have shown they want to move us forward, the manager since he has come in has shown that, too, and us as players on the pitch.

"The manager wanted us to continue our form [from the end of last season] into this one and he'll keep pushing us.

"We've started well and we want to keep building that momentum and get Everton Football Club back to a team that competes in Europe. We know it's tough to do but it's a journey we want to go on and it's hard work that we'll put in as a club.

"We want to have that direction and, hopefully, one day we'll lift some silverware as well."

Pickford’s new deal comes after James Tarkowski extended his contract earlier this month, while Michael Keane, Jarrad Braithwaite, Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gueye all penned fresh terms between the end of June and beginning of July.