Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be boosted by the return of up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Omar Marmoush (knee) and Rayan Ait-Nouri have both taken part in first-team training after spells out through injury and the Citizens duo could be involved in some capacity against the Toffees.

Abdukodir Khusanov (calf) could also make a return to the matchday squad, while Rodri is nursing a hamstring problem and was absent from training on Thursday, making him a major doubt for this weekend.

Rodri sustaining his injury in the first half of Man City’s 1-0 win at Brentford before the international break, the same game in which Rayan Cherki watched on as an unused substitute after missing the previous seven games with a thigh injury.

Cherki should be in contention to feature against Everton, but Guardiola will likely favour both Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders in attacking midfield roles, while captain Bernardo Silva is set to battle with Oscar Bobb and Savinho for a start on the right flank.

In-form Jeremy Doku impressed over the international break for Belgium and the left-winger will hope to return to Man City’s starting lineup after beginning as a substitute against Brentford.

Few will be surprised to see September's Premier League Player of the Month Erling Haaland lead the line for the Citizens; the prolific Norwegian has scored nine league goals in just seven appearances this season and netted the only goal in the win at Brentford.

In the expected absence of Rodri, either Nico Gonzalez or the returning Mateo Kovacic is likely to operate as a deep-lying midfielder in front of central defensive duo Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, while Nico O’Reilly will hope to retain his spot at left-back.

Either Rico Lewis or Matheus Nunes will be expected to start at right-back if Khusanov is not fit to feature, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is poised to start again between the sticks ahead of James Trafford.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Bernardo, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

