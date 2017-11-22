Yakubu Aiyegbeni announces retirement from football

Yakubu announces retirement from football
Former Everton, Portsmouth and Middlesbrough forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni announces that he is retiring from professional football at the age of 35.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10:49 UK

Nigerian striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has announced that he is retiring from professional football at the age of 35.

Aiyegbeni had been a free agent after being released by Coventry City earlier this year but after not signing for a new club, the forward has decided to end his playing days.

After first moving to English football in January 2003, Aiyegbeni went on to enjoy a fine career with teams competing in the Premier League and Football League, with 367 appearances being made in all competitions.

Aiyegbeni represented Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Reading and Coventry, with a combined total of 141 goals being scored at those seven clubs.

The decision to retire has been made by Aiyegbeni on his 35th birthday, 20 years on from when he turned professional with Nigerian side Julius Berger.

Aiyegbeni also netted 21 goals from 57 appearances for Nigeria.

A general view of the Madejski Stadium, home to Reading FC, on December 10, 2011
