At risk of major reprobation if things go catastrophically wrong, Thomas Tuchel takes his England side to Barcelona for a World Cup 2026 Qualifying date with Andorra on Saturday.

The German’s reign as Three Lions boss started swimmingly with two victories over Albania and Latvia in March, as England cemented top spot in Group K early doors.

On the other hand, their 173rd-ranked ‘hosts’ were slain by the same pair of opponents in their opening two matches and are already propping up the standings in fifth place, below a Serbia side who have not even played a qualification game yet.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6

Andorra wins: 0

Draws: 0

England wins: 6

The head-to-head history between England and Andorra is about as one-sided as one might expect, as from six previous meetings in all competitions, the Three Lions have come up trumps in all six of them.

The 1966 World Cup winners have also found the back of the net multiple times in every single one of those successes, whereas Andorra are still waiting for their first goal against England in a senior men’s international.

As the Tricolours have never qualified for a major tournament, their only battles with England have come in qualifying competitions – four preliminary World Cup fixtures and a pair of Euro 2008 qualifiers.

The two nations collided in World Cup 2022 qualification, where Gareth Southgate’s men had little trouble putting their opponents to the sword, triumphing 4-0 at home and 5-0 away a month apart.

England also had to navigate their way past Andorra to make the 2010 World Cup, but they did so with ease, thumping the Tricolours 6-0 at home after a 2-0 away triumph under Fabio Capello.

The Euro 2008 preliminary round saw Andorra and England lock horns for the first time, where the inaugural meeting in September 2006 ended in a 5-0 victory for Steve McClaren’s Three Lions at Old Trafford, before a 3-0 away success in which David Nugent rounded off the scoring.

Jermain Defoe set up two goals in the latter fixture and is also the highest scorer in Andorra-England matches with four strikes to his name, while Peter Crouch and Steven Gerrard both managed three efforts against the perennial whipping boys.

Last six meetings

Oct 09, 2021: Andorra 0-5 England (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Sep 05, 2021: England 4-0 Andorra (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Jun 06, 2009: England 6-0 Andorra (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Sep 06, 2008: Andorra 0-2 England (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 28, 2007: Andorra 0-3 England (Euro 2008 Qualifying)

Sep 02, 2006: England 5-0 Andorra (Euro 2008 Qualifying)

