Panama vs. England: Thomas Tuchel could be facing "serious problem" at 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 15:48 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 15:49

Ahead of England's 2026 World Cup clash with Panama on Saturday, Sports Mole's Football Editor discusses some selection issues facing Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "The right-back position becomes a serious problem"

Panama vs. England World Cup 2026 Match Preview

The injury situation needs addressing before attempting to pick a team, with Reece James looking like he has a problem.

Declan Rice is also a concern, having been carrying a hamstring issue that has been ongoing since Christmas. Rice has played 64 games this season for club and country.

Saka's fitness is also unclear, and Rashford has had his issues too. The right-back position becomes a serious problem if Djed Spence is also carrying a knock, as the squad is notably light on options there.

That feeds into the age-old debate about whether Alexander-Arnold should have been included.

The Ghana game was exactly the kind of fixture where Alexander-Arnold, Foden, and Palmer would have made a difference, but they are not there.

Gordon should come out of the side. That is not to say Rashford has been consistently impressive as a starter for England, as much of his best work for the national team has come off the bench.

As a starter, he has notoriously found it difficult to have a significant impact. Rashford, fitness permitting, should come into the starting line-up on the left.

The question of Saka's fitness also needs answering, and Madueke was really poor last time out. If Rice is struggling, there is no point playing him against Panama.

After Kane, Rice is England's most important player, and there is no sense risking him in a third group game when England should have enough to win without him.

Kobbie Mainoo could step in if Rice cannot start. Konsa and Guehi should be the central defensive pairing going forward in this tournament, with Stones as backup.

Nico O'Reilly should come back in at left back. Tuchel suggested he would rotate, but the defensive injury concerns are a complicating factor.

Rogers should feature somehow if Rashford or Saka are not fully fit. If another goalless draw follows, questions will mount about whether enough creative players were brought to the tournament.

Southgate had a great reign overall but faced constant pressure from the media and fans over his selections, and Tuchel will not want the same thing building up as the tournament progresses.