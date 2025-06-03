[monks data]
Spain national football team
Women's Nations League | League Phase
Jun 3, 2025 at 6pm UK
 
England national football team

Spain WomenSpain Women
2-1
England WomenEngland Women

Pina (60'), Pina (70')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Russo (22')

Spain 2-1 England: Controversial Alessia Russo goal in vain as Lionesses knocked out of Nations League

By , Senior Reporter
A harbinger of doom? England out of Nations League despite controversial opener
© Imago
England miss out on a place in the Women's Nations League Finals as world champions Spain come from behind to win 2-1 in their final group contest.

England Women agonisingly missed out on a spot in the UEFA Nations League Finals as Spain Women came from behind to seal a 2-1 win and take top spot in League A Group 3. Two points adrift of the world champions at the start of the evening, nothing but a win would have done for the Lionesses if they were to force their way into the semi-finals later this year. The visitors' quest for maximum points and top spot got off to a flyer, albeit with a healthy dose of controversy, as Spain's Salma Paralluelo went down under pressure from Niamh Charles close to the touchline. La Roja's pleas fell on deaf ears, though, and England's Keira Walsh quickly swept a phenomenal through ball into the path of Alessia Russo, who found herself one-on-one with Cata Coll and calmly stroked home the opener into the bottom corner. As expected, Spain responded with relentless huffing and puffing, but it was not until the second-half introduction of super substitute Claudia Pina when the hosts made their pressure tell.

ðŸ“¼ @itvfootballpic.twitter.com/40u2UZs9U5


— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 3, 2025
With an hour gone, the Barcelona forward worked a yard of space on her left foot and fired home a leveller across Hannah Hampton's goal, before repeating her trick 10 minutes later with an even more exquisite finish. After Ona Battle robbed Lauren Hemp of possession close to the halfway line, the defender quickly picked out Pina just outside the D, and the 23-year-old cut inside onto her right foot before bending a terrific strike off the post and in. Montse Tome's side comfortably saw out six minutes of injury time to join Germany, France and X in the Nations League Finals, while England only have one more chance to regain some momentum ahead of Euro 2025, hosting Jamaica in a friendly on June 29. Sarina Wiegman's side then kick off the defence of their European title against France on July 5, before facing the Netherlands four days later and Wales on July 13.
Written by
Ben Knapton
England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman pictured on July 15, 2024
