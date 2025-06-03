Spain 2-1 England: Controversial Alessia Russo goal in vain as Lionesses knocked out of Nations League

© Imago

England miss out on a place in the Women's Nations League Finals as world champions Spain come from behind to win 2-1 in their final group contest.

Game History

How you voted: Spain Women vs England Women Spain Women Draw England Women Spain Women 50.0% Draw 18.2% England Women 31.8% 88

Collect / Create New Data

Share this article now:

Read Next:

Success for the Seagulls: Latest England Women's squad confirmed!

>