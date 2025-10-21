Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool.

Liverpool have the chance to arrest their dismal form when they take on hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday at Deutsche Bank Park.

The hosts will be hoping to avoid a second European defeat following their 5-1 loss against Atletico Madrid on September 30, while the Reds are aiming to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

Out: Elias Baum (thigh), Jessic Ngankam (thigh)

Doubtful: Nnamdi Collins (ill)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Larsson, Skhiri; Doan, Uzun, Bahoya; Burkardt

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Wataru Endo (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

