Liverpool have the chance to arrest their dismal form when they take on hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday at Deutsche Bank Park.
The hosts will be hoping to avoid a second European defeat following their 5-1 loss against Atletico Madrid on September 30, while the Reds are aiming to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT vs. LIVERPOOL
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT
Out: Elias Baum (thigh), Jessic Ngankam (thigh)
Doubtful: Nnamdi Collins (ill)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Larsson, Skhiri; Doan, Uzun, Bahoya; Burkardt
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (hamstring)
Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Wataru Endo (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
