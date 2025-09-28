Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Spanish capital for a tasty Champions League encounter this Tuesday night.

Both clubs enjoyed thrilling league victories over the weekend, with Atletico putting five goals past city rivals Real Madrid and Eintracht firing six past Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid made history at the weekend as they not only handed Xabi Alonso his first defeat as Los Blancos manager but also scored five goals in the Madrid derby for the first time since 1950.

The 5-2 thumping of Real Madrid is even more impressive when you take into consideration the fact that Atletico were losing the game 2-1 and had to fight their way back into the contest.

Following their huge victory in La Liga, Diego Simeone and his men will now be setting their sights on their first Champions League win of the season.

Atleti's first game in the competition did not go exactly to plan, with the Madrid outfit conceding a 92nd minute goal at Anfield in a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool.

Simeone received a red card shortly after the winning goal due to an altercation with a supporter – this means the Atletico boss will not be in the dugout to help his side navigate the challenge of Frankfurt this Tuesday night.

Speaking of the German outfit, Eintracht will travel to Spain on the back of a wild league encounter with Borussia Monchengladbach – a game which saw the Frankfurt outfit bag six goals in the first 47 minutes before conceding four in the remaining time.

As crazy as this fixture may have been, it was nothing new for head coach Dino Toppmoller, who has overseen a number of such contests in these early weeks of the campaign.

Just one week prior to that 10-goal thriller against Gladbach, the Eagles were on the wrong end of a 4-3 home result against Union Berlin – a match which also saw a red card and a penalty.

Eintracht’s last Champions League outing provided a similarly high volume of goals, though thankfully for the Bundesliga side, they were able to come away with a convincing 5-1 thumping of Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

L

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

D W L D W W

Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League form:

W

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

W W L W L W









Team News

Julian Alvarez missed Atletico’s Champions League clash with Liverpool a fortnight ago due to a slight knee strain.

The Argentine, who scored five goals across his last two La Liga games, is now set to feature against Frankfurt as he looks to find the back of the net for the third successive game across all competitions.

Antoine Griezmann, on the other hand, started the game against Liverpool but may have to settle for a spot on the bench on this occasion.

The Frenchman came on as a substitute in two of Atletico’s last three games – this includes last weekend’s win over Real Madrid, which saw the 34-year-old score the final goal of the game after coming on the pitch in the final eight minutes.

In terms of injuries, defender Jose Maria Gimenez is struggling with a thigh problem, Johnny Cardoso is nursing an ankle injury, and Thiago Almada is still dealing with a muscle issue.

Forward Jonathan Burkardt is the key man to watch for Eintracht this Tuesday, considering the German found the back of the net in his last three competitive matches.

The 25-year-old bagged a brace and an assist on his last Champions League outing as the Eagles demolished Galatasaray at home.

Robin Koch is normally a rock at the heart of Frankfurt’s defensive line, though the German international showed off his attacking abilities at the weekend when scoring his first career brace at Monchengladbach.

Rasmus Kristensen is the main injury concern for Frankfurt, with the Danish defender nursing a muscle injury.

There are also question marks over the goalkeeping situation. Since returning from a knee injury, Kaua Santos has featured in two games, conceding eight goals along the way.

With that in mind, Michael Zetterer will be hoping to make his return, with his last appearance coming in the 5-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Hancko, Lenglet, Le Normand, Llorente; Gonzalez, Koke, Barrios, Simeone; Alvarez, Sorloth

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Brown, Theate, Koch, Collins; Knauff, Uzun, Skhiri, Chaibi, Doan; Burkardt

We say: Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Atletico Madrid have won seven of their last eight matches across all competitions at the Metropolitano Stadium, scoring at least three times in six of those matches.

While we are expecting Eintracht Frankfurt to put up a good fight, we are ultimately backing the Spaniards to delight the home crowd with a victory.

