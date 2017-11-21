Rowett: 'We want Ledley at Derby for longer'

Gary Rowett remains confident that Wales midfielder Joe Ledley will sign an extended contract with Derby County beyond January.

The Wales international joined the Rams as a free agent in September, being handed a short-term deal at Pride Park until January.

Ledley has made seven appearances for Derby since his arrival and has yet to be on the losing side as the East Midlanders sit eighth in the Championship table.

"We've spoken to Joe and his representatives, and our intention is to keep him for longer," Rowett told the Derby Telegraph. "That shows how much effect he has had on the team.

"Of course, his representatives will want to test the market and see what else is out there after a good spell for Joe.

"But I hope he will choose us and I'm confident we will get something sorted."

Ledley came through the ranks at Cardiff City and has also played for Celtic and Crystal Palace.