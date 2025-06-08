Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Denmark and Lithuania, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hoping to build momentum ahead of their World Cup qualifiers, Denmark are set to host Lithuania for a friendly at Nature Energy Park on Tuesday.

De Rod-Hvide will be looking to secure back-to-back wins this week, while Rinktine will be aiming to avoid defeat for just the third time in 2025.

Match preview

Brian Reimer's Denmark made it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League back in March, but they finished in the top two of their group having won just two of their six games, and they have work to do if they are to reach the World Cup.

On Saturday, De Rod-Hvide came from behind to beat Northern Ireland 2-1 thanks to goals from Gustav Isaksen and Christian Eriksen either side of half time.

That victory was just Reimer's side's second in their last seven games, a stretch that also saw two draws and three losses, and it would be fair to say that they are in less-than-stellar form ahead of this clash.

However, this week's hosts have been excellent on their own turf, and their home record that features four wins from their last five matches, as well as only one defeat since 2022, suggests that they could defy their overall form to secure a positive result against Lithuania.

Victory on Tuesday would give Denmark a boost ahead of this autumn's qualification effort, and could help to create a positive atmosphere before they face Scotland on September 5.

Meanwhile, Edgaras Jankauskas's Lithuania were relegated to Nations League D after losing all six of their group games, and they followed up that disappointment with back-to-back draws in World Cup qualifying ahead of their trip to Denmark.

Despite the minimal returns, avoiding defeat in consecutive matches represents a major improvement given that Rinktine lost the eight games prior, going back to June 2024.

Last time out, Jankauskas's men dropped two points in Group G in a frustrating 0-0 draw with bottom-placed Malta, and the manager will be ruing the missed chance to earn a win given that they are also competing against Poland and the Netherlands for a spot in the top two.

That draw left Lithuania fourth in the table with two points, two behind second-placed Finland and four behind Poland, who occupy the automatic qualification spot.

Hoping to prepare before their rematch against Malta in September, the visitors' travelling record makes for uncomfortable reading for fans considering that they have lost four of their last five on the road, and last won an away match 12 months ago.

Denmark International Friendlies form:

Denmark form (all competitions):

Lithuania form (all competitions):

Team News

Denmark's Christian Eriksen spoke of his desire to achieve success with the national side, and he will start just behind striker Rasmus Hojlund on Tuesday.

Joining Eriksen in attack will be Mikkel Damsgaard and Gustav Isaksen, who netted against Northern Ireland last time out.

In the centre of the park, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be looking to make amends for his own goal on Saturday, and he should start beside Christian Norgaard this week.

As for Lithuania, centre-forward Gytis Paulauskas will be backed up by an attacking trio of Justas Lasickas, Artur Dolznikov and Vykintas Slivka.

In Jankauskas's backline, Kipras Kazukolovas and Edgaras Utkus will marshal the defence, flanked by full-backs Klaudijus Upstas and Artemijus Tutyskinas.

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Kristensen, Andersen, Hogsberg, Maehle; Norgaard, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Eriksen, Damsgaard; Hojlund

Lithuania possible starting lineup:

Gertmonas; Upstas, Kazukolovas, Utkus, Tutyskinas; Vorobjovas, Gineitis; Lasickas, Slivka, Dolznikov; Paulauskas

We say: Denmark 2-0 Lithuania

Denmark have been in mixed form in recent months, but their home record is particularly strong, and they will be confident of winning this week.

On the other hand, Lithuania have struggled on the road, and having last won an away match in June 2024, they are likely to walk away disappointed on Tuesday.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Denmark win with a probability of 62.73%. A draw has a probability of 22.5% and a win for Lithuania has a probability of 14.74%. The most likely scoreline for a Denmark win is 1-0 with a probability of 14.4%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (12.89%) and 2-1 (9.41%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (10.51%), while for a Lithuania win it is 0-1 (5.87%).

