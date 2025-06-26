Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS clash between Dallas and San Diego, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dallas, aiming to bounce back from defeat, are set to take on the high-flying San Diego in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The hosts are 10th in the Western Conference with 21 points from 18 games, while the visitors are first with 36 points from 19 league fixtures.

Match preview

Dallas, having failed to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs last season with an 11th-placed finish, would have been aiming for a return to the top nine of the Western Conference this term.

However, an inconsistent start to the 2025 campaign has seen Eric Quill's side win five, draw six and lose seven of their opening 18 league fixtures.

Those results leave Dallas sitting 10th in the Western Conference with 21 points, meaning they trail ninth-placed Colorado Rapids by four points, though they have played a game fewer than the teams directly around them.

They are enduring a particularly poor run in recent outings, as Quill's men have won just one of their last eight across all competitions and one of their last six league fixtures.

That run includes a disappointing 4-2 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes earlier this week, where two red cards and two goals conceded in the last 15 minutes made for a devastating end to the match.

Aiming to bounce back from that loss, Dallas take on high-flying San Diego, who are one of the league's most in-form teams this campaign.

San Diego are second in the overall MLS table and top of the Western Conference standings with 36 points from their 19 league fixtures, leaving them narrowly one point above second-placed Vancouver Whitecaps - who have played a game fewer.

That makes for a remarkable first half to San Diego's debut season in MLS, and Mikey Varas's side are enjoying their best run of form yet heading into this one.

San Diego have lost just one of their last nine MLS games, alongside seven wins and one draw, including three consecutive wins in the build up to Sunday's clash.

That sensational streak also includes a phenomenal 5-0 victory over Dallas in the reverse fixture at the beginning of May, and the visitors will be aiming for a similar result in their first trip to the Toyota Stadium.

Team News

Kaick Ferreira and Sebastien Ibeagha both received red cards in Dallas's recent 4-2 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes and will be unavailable for Sunday's clash as a result.

Meanwhile, Osaze Urhoghide (hip), Paxton Pomykal (knee) and Ramiro (leg) will all miss out on Sunday's fixture due to injury issues.

Petar Musa and Luciano Acosta have scored 11 league goals between them this term, and the duo are expected to continue their partnership in this one.

As for San Diego, Andres Reyes (muscle), Anisse Saidi (muscle), Hamady Diop (muscle), Hirving Lozano (muscle), Marcus Ingvartsen (muscle), Patrick McNair (muscle) and William Kumado (muscle) are all unlikely to feature due to injury.

Milan Iloski has scored nine MLS goals this season, including seven in his last three games, and the striker should partner in attack with Anders Dreyer, who has four assists and two goals in his last two matches.

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Paes; Moore, Augusto, Abubakar, Farfan; Delgado, Lletget; Kamungo, Acosta, Pedrinho; Musa

San Diego possible starting lineup:

Santos; Verhoeven, McVey, Pilcher, Bombino; Tverskov, Boateng, Valakari; Dreyer, Iloski, Mighten

We say: Dallas 1-4 San Diego

San Diego have scored the second most MLS goals this term (38), while Dallas have conceded 32 times in 18 matches, and given the significant difference in league standing and form, we believe the visitors will secure a commanding victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

