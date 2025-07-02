Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours, including Crystal Palace's eye-catching move for Sporting Lisbon's Ousmane Diomande and an update on Newcastle United's pursuit of Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga.

Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on the signing of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

The 21-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer, having enjoyed another impressive season with Sporting.

However, recent reports have placed Palace as the favourites for the Ivory Coast international, and according to A Bola, the Eagles are now nearing an eye-catching move for the defender.

The report claims that an agreement has already been reached over a five-year contract, while a €55m (£47m) fee has been settled on, making it a significant deal for the London club.

Diomande, who has a contract with the Portuguese champions until the summer of 2027, has made 101 appearances for Sporting, including 44 outings in all competitions during the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle 'plan improved Elanga bid'

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Newcastle United are planning an improved bid for Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga, having seen their initial approach knocked back.

Elanga is believed to have been identified as Newcastle's top target this summer, with the Magpies missing out on a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro to Chelsea.

Newcastle's opening offer of £50m for Elanga is said to have been rejected by Forest.

However, Eddie Howe's side could now return with an improved offer, as they bid to land the 23-year-old, who has scored 11 goals and registered 21 assists in 82 appearances for his current side in all competitions.

Last season, the Sweden international scored six goals and registered 12 assists in 43 appearances.

Tete 'rejects Everton' to sign new Fulham deal

Elsewhere, Kenny Tete has signed a new three-year contract with Fulham.

The experienced defender's contract expired at the end of June, and Everton had been in talks to sign him.

The expectation was that Tete would make the move to the Toffees, but it has now been announced that the Dutchman has signed a new deal at Craven Cottage until June 2028.

"I'm really happy to have signed, for myself and for my family, and I hope I can give more for the fans in these three years," Tete told Fulham's TV channel.

"After my first year, I knew this was a family club, a really special club where I can develop. I want to be part of this group, and hopefully we can push for more."

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan, meanwhile, added: "Under Marco [Silva's] great leadership, Kenny is an integral player in the team.

"We are all very keen for him to stay with us, and I'm pleased that is now a long-term commitment, as we continue to prepare for another successful Premier League campaign."

Tete featured on 22 occasions for Fulham in all competitions last season.