Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Sunday's Premier League match against Everton.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton could be at risk of demotion from the starting lineup when the Eagles visit Everton for Sunday's Premier League fixture.

The 21-year-old - who was one of several notable snubs from Thomas Tuchel's October England squad - completed the full 90 minutes on Thursday night as Oliver Glasner's men defeated Dynamo Kiev 2-0 in their Conference League opener.

Wharton has by and large remained fit this season and has already started nine games for the FA Cup winners, but given his recent history of injuries, Glasner may be wary of overloading the youngster and could decide to rest him from the first whistle on Sunday.

Wharton's possible demotion will open the door for Jefferson Lerma to feature alongside Will Hughes in the centre of the park, while Daniel Munoz and the recalled Tyrick Mitchell flank the duo.

Mitchell - like Wharton - was also overlooked by Tuchel for England's upcoming matches with Wales and Latvia, but the left-back is sure to displace Borna Sosa, who was sent off for two bookable offences in the Conference League.

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score for the second game running in midweek after his last-minute heroics against Liverpool, but Jean-Philippe Mateta should still be retained in the final third, where Ismaila Sarr can be expected to replace Daichi Kamada.

However, Glasner should leave the back three of Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards untouched, as Palace aim to stretch their record unbeaten run to 20 matches in all tournaments.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

