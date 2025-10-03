Who replaces Dewsbury-Hall? Predicted Everton XI vs. Palace

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up for Sunday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Everton manager David Moyes must find a solution to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's absence for Sunday's Premier League visit of Crystal Palace to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The former Chelsea midfielder was yellow-carded for the fifth time this season in Monday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United, thus incurring a one-match suspension, which he will serve in this fixture.

Moyes labelled Dewsbury-Hall's cautions against Liverpool and West Ham "terrible" from a refereeing point of view, but even if the Scot's claim has substance, it does not change the fact that the 27-year-old is unavailable on Sunday.

Moyes will most likely bring in Carlos Alcaraz as a like-for-like replacement for Dewsbury-Hall, although he also has the option of moving Iliman Ndiaye into a central position and introducing Tyler Dibling into the first XI.

However, Alcaraz's greater experience should win out, and the same goes in the centre-forward spot, where Beto should fend off the threat of Thierno Barry to lead the line against the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League this season.

Beto can expect quintessentially excellent service from Jack Grealish, who has created a league-high 17 chances this season, but that was not enough to earn him a place in Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad.

Jarrad Branthwaite also missed out on an international call-up due to injury, and the centre-back's absence means that Michael Keane and James Tarkowski will form the protective barrier in front of Jordan Pickford once more.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto

