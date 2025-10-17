Preview: Como vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Como and Juventus, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Juventus are one of two teams still unbeaten in Serie A, but they must try to end a frustrating run of draws on Sunday, when visiting Como at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Despite failing to win since a dramatic Derby d'Italia victory in mid-September, the Bianconeri are still within range of Italy's top four.

Match preview

Along with Atalanta BC, Juventus remain undefeated in Serie A this season, and their 11-match run without a league loss actually stretches all the way back to April.

It is the third time in four years that Juve have reached this stage of a top-flight campaign without losing, but they are again being plagued by a series of draws.

The Bianconeri have just posted five consecutive stalemates for the first time in nearly two decades, following a 0-0 draw with AC Milan before international football intervened.

On that occasion, the Turin club dodged a bullet when Milan's Christian Pulisic missed from the spot, and they ultimately seemed content with a share of the spoils.

Set to meet Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, Igor Tudor's team have also followed a frantic 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund with a 2-2 result in Villarreal, so they will now seek an overdue win.

Unbeaten in their last 23 Serie A matches against Como - a run dating back to January 1952 - history suggests Juve can pick up maximum points this weekend.

Como lost both league meetings last season, during their long-awaited comeback campaign. Furthermore, the Lariani's last home victory over Juventus came in a Coppa Italia tie almost 40 years ago.

Yet, this week's clash could prove their best chance of ending that drought, given an impressive start to the new season.

Sitting on nine points after six matchdays - one more than at this stage last term - Como are living up to their ambitions of challenging Italy's elite.

In fact, success against Juve would bring the pair level on points, also backing up a solid 1-1 draw with Atalanta just before World Cup qualifying put a pause on club football.

Harbouring dreams of following La Dea's bold footsteps into the big time, Cesc Fabregas and his expensive squad hope to push for a place in Europe, so extending an unbeaten start on home turf would help.

In addition to a couple of cup wins, Como have recorded one league victory and two draws at the Sinigaglia so far, while conceding only three goals.

Como Serie A form:

W L D W D D

Como form (all competitions):

L D W W D D

Juventus Serie A form:

W W W D D D

Juventus form (all competitions):

W D D D D D

Team News

Costing Juventus a key cog in their three-man defence, Bremer's latest injury absence is set to continue until December, and they will also be missing Juan Cabal and Fabio Miretti this weekend.

Only able to feature as a substitute against Milan, Khephren Thuram is now fully fit and should join captain Manuel Locatelli in central midfield.

Tudor is expected to pick livewire pair Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz in support of a lone striker - Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David are leading Lois Openda in that race.

Meanwhile, Como's ex-Juve striker Alvaro Morata is set to face his old club for an eighth time: despite netting 59 goals in 185 Bianconeri appearances, he has yet to score against them.

After being dropped by Spain, his battle for selection is with Greece international Tasos Douvikas, while playmaker Nico Paz should link up with either frontman.

Due to injury, the Lariani are still without Alberto Dossena and Jayden Addai, plus Spanish pair Sergi Roberto and Assane Diao. Furthermore, Fabregas will be missing another compatriot, Jesus Rodriguez, who continues to serve a three-match ban.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Posch, Carlos, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Kuhn; Morata

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

We say: Como 1-1 Juventus

Well drilled by their impressive young coach, Como are an increasingly solid side - and they possess plenty of options up front.

So, Juventus may have to settle for yet another draw, as the hosts are particularly tough to beat at Stadio Sinigaglia.

