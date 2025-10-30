Preview:Napoli vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Napoli and Como, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A fascinating contest between Scudetto holders and ambitious upstarts awaits at Stadio Maradona, as Napoli play host to Como on Saturday evening.

The reigning Serie A champions are back on top of the table after a recent dip, but their visitors are just five points behind thanks to a long unbeaten run.

Match preview

After reclaiming first place by beating title rivals Inter Milan last weekend, Napoli put their recent travails in the rearview mirror with a follow-up win in midweek.

However, it was far from straightforward for the Partenopei at Lecce’s Stadio Via del Mare, where Frank Anguissa’s second goal in as many games split the sides - but only after penalty specialist Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved a spot kick.

That result kept the champions above nearest rivals Roma on goal difference, with both Milan clubs trailing three points further behind.

It also marked a satisfactory end to October, after Antonio Conte's side had returned from the last international break with two miserable away results - limply losing to Torino before being hit for six by PSV Eindhoven.

Unbeaten in 16 Serie A home matches since last December - winning all four this season - Napoli can now return to the safe sanctuary of Campania, where they will host two big games in the next few days.

Before trying to resurrect an ailing Champions League campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt, Conte’s men must face down Como, who were shock 2-1 winners when the clubs met in February.

Since losing 3-1 at the Maradona just over a year ago, Como have come a long way, continuing to spend their vast reserves of cash wisely under head coach Cesc Fabregas.

Such sage recruitment has helped them bridge the once yawning gap to Italy’s elite, and after comfortably surviving relegation in their comeback campaign, the Lariani are intent on gatecrashing the top six.

Last week, a Nico Paz-inspired 2-0 win over Juventus - who they had not beaten in the league since 1952 - pulled Como level on points with their faltering visitors.

They then made it six games without defeat on Wednesday evening, with a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona extending some particularly impressive form on home turf.

Undefeated at Stadio Sinigaglia so far, Como have picked up 11 points and only conceded three goals at their lakeside headquarters - but they are proving a little less potent on the road.

Ahead of taking the long trip south to Naples, the Biancoblu have won just once away from home while averaging under one goal per game, so toppling the champions will be a very tall task.

Team News

Napoli’s absence list is headlined by two Belgian legends, as Romelu Lukaku was recently joined on the sidelines by Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered a serious thigh injury while scoring from the spot against Inter.

In better news for Conte, both Amir Rrahmani and Lukaku’s deputy Rasmus Hojlund were back on the bench in midweek, so the latter can now compete with Lorenzo Lucca to start up front.

Wingers Mateo Politano and Noa Lang both sustained minor knocks against Lecce but should be available; however, the hosts are still without midfield metronome Stanislav Lobotka and first-choice goalkeeper Alex Meret.

While Napoli have had some issues to resolve in attack, Alvaro Morata has gradually become Como’s chosen centre-forward since signing in the summer.

The Spanish star was replaced by Tasos Douvikas on Wednesday, though, and the Greek striker impressed by scoring an early header; it remains to be seen who will get the nod in Naples.

Bolstering a well-stocked squad, wide men Assane Diao and Jayden Addai recently returned from injuries - and Maximo Perrone is set to recover from a minor knock - so only Sergi Roberto and Alberto Dossena are still on the treatment table.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Neres

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Posch, Carlos, Ramon, Moreno; Perrone, Da Cunha; Kuhn, Paz, Diao; Morata

We say: Napoli 1-0 Como

While Como have both the ability and spirit to push Napoli hard, the hosts' greater experience should stand them in good stead.

They have found their feet after a worrying wobble, so Conte can frustrate Fabregas - a former player under the five-time Scudetto winner while at Chelsea.

