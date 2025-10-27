Napoli provide an update on the thigh injury sustained by Kevin De Bruyne when taking a penalty against Inter Milan over the weekend.

Napoli has suggested that Kevin De Bruyne faces an extended period on the sidelines through injury.

Despite a well-documented issue with head coach Antonio Conte earlier in the campaign, De Bruyne can be pleased with his game time since joining from Manchester City.

A total of four goals and two assists have come from 10 starts and one substitute outing in Serie A and Champions League, his most recent strike coming against Inter Milan on Saturday.

However, the 34-year-old sustained an injury when converting from the penalty spot and he was subsequently withdrawn four minutes later.

Given De Bruyne's history with injuries, it was immediately feared that the Belgium international could be absent for a significant period.

Napoli deliver De Bruyne injury update

While Napoli have not revealed a potential return date, they have acknowledged that De Bruyne faces a long period out of action.

A statement read: "After sustaining an injury in the match against Inter on Saturday, Kevin De Bruyne underwent diagnostic tests at Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a high-grade lesion to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh.

"The Napoli player has already begun the rehabilitation process."

Sky Sport Italia have added that the expectation is that De Bruyne will be sidelined for "a long time".

How many games could De Bruyne miss?

Napoli are currently scheduled to play 13 matches before the end of the calendar year.

With just one match being played between December 18 and January 4, that could bide De Bruyne some time if he faces at least two months out.

Nevertheless, Napoli face a further eight matches in January and Conte will be eager to get the veteran back into the fold in time for that batch of fixtures.

De Bruyne drops out of contention for Napoli at a time when they sit at the top of the Serie A table.