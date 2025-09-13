[monks data]
Serie A | Gameweek 3
Sep 15, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Como
Genoa

Preview: Como vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's Serie A clash between Como and Genoa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both beaten just before the break, Como and Genoa will aim to bounce back on Monday evening, when they clash at Stadio Sinigaglia.

The Lariani lost in Bologna last time out, while their visitors have picked up just one point and have failed to score a Serie A goal so far.


Match preview

Putting the brakes on a previously successful start, ambitious Como came up short at Stadio Dall'Ara just before international football intervened.

For once, their expensively assembled attack failed to find the net, as Bologna scored just before the hour mark and then held on for maximum points.

Before that setback, the Lariani had progressed past Sudtirol in the Coppa Italia and beaten Lazio 2-0 at Stadio Sinigaglia, with star man Nico Paz setting up one goal and scoring a spectacular free kick. 

Cesc Fabregas - who led Como to a top-half finish on his Serie A coaching debut, then turned down an approach from Inter Milan - has installed an effective high-pressing style, with his team forcing plenty of turnovers, and they have designs on qualifying for Europe.

Stretching back to last season, the Lombardy club have won five of their last six games at the Sinigaglia, so they will expect to keep an unbeaten home record against Genoa intact.

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira - July 31, 2025

To date, Genoa have registered two defeats and two draws from four top-flight fixtures in Como - most recently losing 1-0 there in April. 

Having also failed to score in their first two league games of the new season, few will expect the Grifone to prevail on Monday.

Patrick Vieira led them to a solid mid-table finish in 2024-25, and they initially returned to competitive action with a convincing 3-0 win over Vicenza in the Coppa Italia.

However, in Serie A, an opening home draw with Lecce was followed by a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Juventus - also at Stadio Ferraris. 

Genoa now head out on the road for the first time this term, having won just one of their last 11 away matches.

So, as Vieira reconvenes with former Arsenal colleague Fabregas, he will be under pressure to start turning such form around.

Como Serie A form: W L

Como form (all competitions): W W L

Genoa Serie A form: D L

Genoa form (all competitions): W D L


Team News

Como's Nico Paz pictured on November 10, 2024

Como wrapped up another summer of lavish spending by bringing in Brazilian defender Diego Carlos on deadline day, and he can compete for selection at centre-back.

Some of their most important work in the window was hanging on to Tottenham Hotspur target Nico Paz, who has played a part in four goals across his last five league matches.

The Argentina international will link up with either Alvaro Morata or Tasos Douvikas in attack, while Nicolas Kuhn could also feature after returning to fitness. 

Assane Diao (foot) and Alberto Dossena (ACL) are still sidelined by injury, and they have been joined in the treatment room by full-back Ignace Van Der Brempt (thigh).

Meanwhile, Genoa are set to persist with AC Milan-owned striker Lorenzo Colombo up front, despite his goalless start to the season.

Arthur Gronbaek, Inter loanee Valentin Carboni and Romania captain Nicolae Stanciu have all been regular starters since signing, and they should continue in Colombo's supporting cast.

Re-signed winger Maxwel Cornet will also be available, while only Danish defender Sebastian Otoa is an injury doubt.

Como possible starting lineup: Butez; Vojvoda, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Kuhn, Paz, Rodriguez; Douvikas

Genoa possible starting lineup: Leali; Norton-Cuffy, Ostigard, Vasquez, Martin; Frendrup, Masini; Carboni, Stanciu, Gronbaek; Colombo


SM words green background

We say: Como 2-0 Genoa

Como have become increasingly tough to beat at the Sinigaglia - and Genoa generally struggle to score - so the hosts should claim maximum points.

Cesc Fabregas is set to get the better of old teammate Patrick Vieira, who he effectively replaced at Arsenal, as the Lariani's impressive home record goes on.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

