Preview: Como vs. Cremonese - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Como and Cremonese, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

For the first time since the 1984-85 season, Como and Cremonese will meet in Serie A at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Saturday, aiming to build on their impressive starts in the gameweek five clash.

Cesc Fabregas's team remain unbeaten at home this season, while the away side have yet to lose on their travels, but something has to give in this encounter between these clubs from the Lombardy region.

Match preview

Como’s impressive start to the 2025-26 season continued in the Coppa Italia when the Lariani overwhelmed Sassuolo in midweek to secure a 3-0 victory in the second round and set up a last-16 clash with Fiorentina in December.

Returning to top-flight action this weekend, Fabregas’s team aims for back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and three consecutive victories across all competitions, a feat that seems attainable considering their impressive results at the Sinigaglia since last season.

Since losing to Juventus in February, only Inter Milan have recorded maximum points at the Sinigaglia, where Como have won five and drawn three of their other fixtures as hosts.

That 2-0 defeat to the Nerazzurri in May was the only time the Biancoblu have failed to score in their last 16 matches in front of their supporters, highlighting the goalscoring prowess of Fabregas's team ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Their sharpness in front of goal will undoubtedly be essential against a Cremonese side that have kept consecutive clean sheets in the competition, as Como seek to end a dismal run in this fixture.

Like the Lariani, Davide Nicola’s Cremonese have won two games, although the away side have accrued eight points from a possible 12, with the Grigiorossi entering gameweek five after preventing Hellas Verona and Parma from scoring in consecutive scoreless games.

Having secured maximum points against AC Milan at San Siro and Sassuolo on home soil, winning 2-1 and 3-2 respectively, La Cremo have neither scored nor conceded in their most recent two games, leaving Nicola somewhat scratching his head in the search for balance at both ends of the pitch.

Nevertheless, the travelling supporters will head to the Sinigaglia full of optimism, knowing of their five-match winning streak in this fixture and a nine-year unbeaten run against this weekend's opponents since Como's Coppa Italia victory in November 2016.

That record will undoubtedly be tested this weekend, considering Como's ongoing four-match unbeaten run against promoted clubs, which they seek to extend to five against Nicola's team.

Further worrisome for Nicola is his winless record against Fabregas, against whom he has lost one and drawn one, which threatens to undermine Cremonese's ambition to keep three straight clean sheets for the first time in their Serie A history.

Team News

Although Como came through Wednesday's win over Sassuolo unscathed, the Lariani are still without Alberto Dossena due to a severe knee injury, while Ignace Van der Brempt (hamstring) and Assane Diao (foot) are also sidelined.

Jesus Rodriguez Caraballo scored twice during the week, while Anastasios Douvikas found the back of the net and assisted once, and both could start for the Lariani on Saturday.

Nico Paz, rested on Wednesday, is a near certainty to start for the hosts, who hope their star player adds to his two goals and three assists this season by making a decisive contribution in gameweek five.

Nicola's team have had a week's rest, though Jamie Vardy (muscle), Martin Payero, Michele Collocolo (hamstring) and Jeremy Sarmiento are uncertain to feature against Como.

Emil Audero has made 12 saves across both clean sheets for La Cremonese, and the goalkeeper should be prepared for another busy afternoon at the Sinigaglia.

The trio of Federico Baschirotto, Filippo Terracciano and Giuseppe Pezzella have not missed a minute of action for Cremonese, and all three are expected to start Saturday's match for the Grigiorossi.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Carlos, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Roberto; Vojvoda, Paz, Rodriguez; Morata

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Zerbin, Grassi, Bondo, Vendeputte, Pezzella; Vazquez, Sanabria

We say: Como 2-0 Cremonese

The historical precedent may favour Cremonese against Como, but Fabregas’s free-scoring team are a different level compared to previous versions of the Lariani.

Although Nicola’s team have kept consecutive clean sheets, Audero has played a significant role in those shut-outs, and La Cremo will need another outstanding performance to withstand the attacking threat of the hosts.

That is unlikely to happen against a team that have scored in 15 of their past 16 matches at the Sinigaglia, and we back the Lombardy hosts to secure maximum points and build on their impressive start to the season.

