Chelsea injury news: Calum McFarlane provides update ahead of Fulham game amid Liam Rosenior appointment

By Darren Plant | 06 Jan 2026 13:38

Interim Chelsea head coach Calum McFarlane has provided a positive injury update ahead of Wednesday's Premier League fixture at Fulham.

McFarlane will be taking charge of his second and final game in charge after Liam Rosenior was confirmed as the permanent successor to Enzo Maresca on Tuesday morning.

The Blues Under-21 boss coach will be attempting to build on Sunday's spirited 1-1 draw away at Manchester City.

Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella were all sidelined for that fixture for varying reasons, while Moises Caicedo was serving a one-match suspension.

Speaking at a press conference, McFarlane suggested that each of the quartet could come back into contention.

McFarlane provides Chelsea injury update

He told reporters: "They're all training today. We've got training in a few hours, so they'll be taking part in the session today.

"We'll have a lot better idea after the session."

On Fofana, who was ill ahead of the Man City game, McFarlane added: "He's going to be checked when he comes in, they're reporting shortly so he'll be checked when he comes in."

Sanchez is believed to have been suffering with a minor muscle issue, while Cucurella has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Will McFarlane tinker with Chelsea XI?

Given the level of performance during the second half against Man City, McFarlane may be tempted to select a similar lineup.

However, the short turnaround means that his starting XI is somewhat of an unknown.

Sanchez is likely to return between the sticks, but Fofana and Cucurella may have to make do with a spot among the replacements.

Caicedo will start in the engine room, potentially alongside Andrey Santos who starred at the Etihad Stadium.

Reece James and Enzo Fernandez each played 90 minutes at Man City and may drop down to the bench.