Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling is reportedly attracting interest from Leeds United and Crystal Palace ahead of the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old failed to secure a switch away from Stamford Bridge over the summer, deciding against a move to places such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Sterling has sat firmly on the sidelines in West London during the 2025-26 campaign, yet to make a competitive appearance for Enzo Maresca's side.

As a result, the winger is nowhere near contention for England's 2026 World Cup squad, in which the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jarrod Bowen have taken over.

Since making the high-profile move from Manchester City to Chelsea in the summer of 2022, Sterling has featured in 81 games, scoring 19 goals.

Chelsea outcast Sterling wanted by Leeds, Palace?

According to Sportsboom, Chelsea outcast Sterling could be handed a Premier League lifeline during the upcoming January window.

The report claims that the Blues winger is attracting interest from Leeds, who are looking to fight off relegation at the bottom of the division.

As well as Daniel Farke's side, it is understood that FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are eyeing up a New Year deal for the ex-Three Lions star.

Given his situation at Stamford Bridge this term, it is believed that Sterling could be available for a cut-price fee in the winter trading point.

After scoring 10 goals in 11 Premier League matches to date this campaign, Leeds are targeting reinforcements for their attacking ranks.

Sterling looking for a last hurrah

Following a nomadic and trophy-laden journey around England's top clubs, Sterling has fallen out of favour at Chelsea and needs to find a new club.

At the age of 30, the attacker is approaching his final years at the top level of football, with Leeds and Crystal Palace possible destinations.

Sterling netted a sensational tally of 131 goals in 339 appearances for Manchester City, winning four Premier League titles and one FA Cup.