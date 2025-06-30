Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says that "things are moving" when it comes to Jamie Gittens holding discussions over a transfer to Chelsea.

Chelsea are handed a further boost in their efforts to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

The Blues have been credited as admirers of the Englishman for a number of weeks, it having become clear that he is their priority target when it comes to adding another option on the flanks.

With both clubs competing at the Club World Cup, there has been less urgency to negotiate terms since June 10 - the closure of the first transfer window of the summer - but discussions have been held in the United States in recent days.

As a result, it has been claimed that Gittens is due to undergo a medical with the Premier League giants with the teams having settled on a £55m fee.

Dortmund chief speaks on Gittens

Speaking to Sky Sport Deutschland, sporting director Sebastian Kehl has admitted that conversations have been held regarding the sale of Gittens and an exit from the Westfalenstadion is increasingly likely.

He said: "We have given Jamie permission to hold talks with another club, which are still ongoing.

"There are still things to be clarified. Things are moving, but no decision has been made yet.

‘We were aware that the player has a higher market value than what was on the table two weeks ago.

‘We’ve exuded confidence. In the final analysis, we’ll see if we receive adequate compensation."

What now?

Dortmund are unlikely to formally announce any developments regarding Gittens while he is part of their Club World Cup squad.

The Bundesliga giants square off against Monterrey in the last 16 on Monday, the 20-year-old expected to feature on the substitutes' bench for that contest.

Nevertheless, Gittens has made just one 13-minute appearance in the competition and may not be considered for selection if Dortmund are in line for such a windfall.

At the same time as negotiating this transfer, Chelsea are said to be closing in on Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Joao Pedro, who may link up with the Blues squad ahead of their quarter-final tie against Palmeiras on Friday.