Chelsea reportedly reach an agreement to sign a Premier League forward, another statement addition at a time when they are attempting to win the Club World Cup.

Chelsea have reportedly made the breakthrough in their efforts to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro.

The Blues are currently in the United States where they have reached the Club World Cup quarter-finals, overcoming Benfica by a 4-1 scoreline on Saturday night.

However, while they are now preparing to square off against Palmeiras in the last eight, work is ongoing behind the scenes regarding new additions.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is expected to be confirmed as a Chelsea signing in due course, that switch being finalised for when his current team have ended their participation in the Club World Cup.

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea will also be adding Pedro to their squad in the near future.

Chelsea on brink of new Brazilian signing

The report claims that a deal has been reached with Brighton for the versatile attacker to move to Stamford Bridge for in excess of £50m.

Furthermore, personal terms are also in place for a seven-year contract to be penned with Pedro prepared to commit his peak years to the West Londoners.

Pedro has spent the last two years at the Amex Stadium, contributing 30 goals and 10 assists from 70 appearances in all competitions.

While the 23-year-old's time with the Seagulls can be deemed to be a success, a training-ground fracas with a teammate towards the end of the campaign essentially ensured that an exit during this transfer window was a foregone conclusion.

When a deal is made official, Pedro will be joining the likes of Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo who have spent time with Brighton before making high-profile moves to Chelsea.

Where will Pedro fit in?

With Pedro capable of being deployed across the forward line, Enzo Maresca may use the Brazil international where required.

As well as being viewed as a viable starting option, Pedro could be deemed as backup to the likes of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson down the centre.

Although Christopher Nkunku netted against Benfica on Saturday night, Pedro's arrival would only increase the chances of the Frenchman leaving Chelsea prior to 2025-26.