Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly all keeping a close eye on Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, having had an outstanding 2024-25 campaign at club level, while he has also starred for the European champions at the Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old's long-term future is unclear, though, as his contract in Paris is due to expire next June.

"My priority is to stay at PSG and sign a new deal. I don’t think there will be any problems in the negotiations," said Donnarumma last month when asked about his situation.

However, despite the Italy international being keen to stay, it is understood that a departure is possible, with PSG reluctant to let him enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Donnarumma's contract with PSG expires in June 2026

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea, Man City and Man United are all keeping an eye on the situation, with all three Premier League clubs keen to bring him to English football.

The report claims that Donnarumma wants a contract on the same terms, but PSG are looking at an arrangement which would see up to a third of his wages being calculated based on how many matches he has played.

If that occurs, his base salary would be reduced, and it is understood that the Italian is prepared to walk away.

Donnarumma made the move to PSG from AC Milan in 2021, and he has represented the French giants on 160 occasions in all competitions, keeping 56 clean sheets in the process.

Will Donnarumma really leave PSG this summer?

PSG have developed into the outstanding team in European football, and they will be looking to become 'the champions of the world' when they tackle Chelsea in the Club World Cup on Sunday night.

The French team have an outstanding defence, a brilliant midfield and a terrific attack, but they also have arguably the best goalkeeper in world football, and they simply cannot afford to let him leave.

It would be a huge shock if Donnarumma departed, and the outcome is expected to be that he signs a new contract, committing himself to the Paris giants for the next four or five years in the process.