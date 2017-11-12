New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?

Chelsea to pay £100m for Mauro Icardi?
© AFP
Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay close to £100m to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan, but the striker would prefer a move to European champions Real Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 13:20 UK

Premier League champions Chelsea are prepared to spend close to £100m to prise Mauro Icardi away from Inter Milan, according to a report.

The Blues intend to add further attacking firepower in the New Year to partner club-record signing Alvaro Morata, who was brought in from Real Madrid in a £70m summer deal.

Chelsea are willing to cough up a near nine-figure sum to land Icardi, with The Sun reporting that Inter will be powerless to prevent a mid-season transfer.

Argentina international Icardi is understood to have a £98.2m release clause in his contract, although the Nerazzurri hope to offer him improved terms before the transfer window reopens in January.

However, the same report claims that Icardi - who has 11 goals in 12 Serie A outings this term - would prefer a move to Real Madrid if the European champions come calling.

David Luiz celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Read Next:
Real interested in David Luiz deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauro Icardi, Alvaro Morata, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata wants Isco at Chelsea
 Watford manager Gianfranco Zola celebrates a goal from his side against Bournemouth on August 28, 2013
Report: Gianfranco Zola in frame to replace Michael Emenalo
Southgate: 'Loftus-Cheek threat to teammates'Stamford Bridge redevelopment further delayed?Hazard: 'Good to have Luiz at Chelsea'Morata: 'I speak with Diego Costa a lot'Coleman: 'Ampadu could be next Ferdinand'
Wright: 'Loftus-Cheek better than Bakayoko'Dennis Wise confirmed for 'I'm A Celebrity'Bayern willing to sell Vidal in summer?Arsenal, Chelsea join race for Luke Shaw?Lampard: 'Chelsea return would be a dream'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale sidelined with adductor injury
 Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata wants Isco at Chelsea
Coleman: 'Bale devastated by injury setback'Mourinho 'to make Asensio marquee signing'Alba: 'Isco one of the best in world'Villabolos: 'Real Madrid must keep Navas'Perez: 'Real Madrid critics are envious'
Isco: 'Gareth Bale is having a hard time'Aulas: 'No buy-back clause in Mariano deal'Report: Madrid to move for MarquinhosAlvaro Morata talks up Real Madrid returnIsco: 'Allow Marco Asensio to grow'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?
 David Luiz celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Real Madrid interested in signing Chelsea defender David Luiz?
 David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Inter Milan, Liverpool to move for Manchester City's David Silva?
Liverpool, Inter keen on Silva?Agent: 'Ramires could join Inter Milan'Inter 'eye January Christensen bid'Vermaelen to join Inter in January?Result: Perisic helps Inter close in on Napoli
Juve 'to rival Liverpool for De Vrij'Result: Inter Milan end Napoli's perfect startThis weekend's biggest games in world footballMesut Ozil confident of Man United move?Inter 'to review Icardi release clause'
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 