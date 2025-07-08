Chelsea reportedly receive an enquiry from an Italian club for striker Nicolas Jackson, who could be sold in the summer window.

Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly made an approach to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson in the summer transfer window.

The Senegal international joined the Blues in the summer of 2023, and he has become a key player under Enzo Maresca, scoring 13 goals in all competitions last season.

Chelsea may need to offload some of their existing first-team players to comply with financial rules enforced by European football's governing body UEFA, and Jackson could be one of those players sacrificed.

According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, Milan are in the market to sign a new striker, and they have shortlisted Jackson and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta as two main targets.

Moretto claims that Milan have made an inquiry about Jackson, who will only be sold if a significant offer comes in.

Milan have strong chance to sign Jackson

The Rossoneri had previously wanted to sign the Senegal international when he was at Villarreal, but they lost the transfer battle to Chelsea.

Moretto says that Jackson's name came up during negotiations for Gent left-back Archie Brown, who shares the same agent as the Chelsea striker.

Therefore, a relationship has already been established between Milan and Jackson's entourage, and that gives the seven-time European champions an edge over other suitors.

Should Chelsea sell Jackson?

Chelsea have signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro for £30m and £60m respectively, and this puts Jackson's place in the squad in jeopardy.

The 24-year-old striker has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033, and he prefers to continue his career at the London club.

Clubs in the Premier League, Europe and the Saudi Pro League have been credited with an interest in Jackson, but the Blues are expected to demand a hefty transfer fee for the striker if they decide to sell him at all.

Jackson was sent off in Chelsea's second game against Flamengo in the Club World Cup, and he will only return from suspension in the semi-final.

Ideally, Chelsea should keep Jackson with them. The 2025-26 season will be a long one for Maresca's side, given their participation in the Champions League, and they will require a large squad of high-quality players.

On the other hand, Chelsea are set to face punishment from Europe's governing bodies if they fail to balance the books in Europe, and potential exits of Jackson, Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku cannot be completely ruled out.