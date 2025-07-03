Atletico Madrid are reportedly showing interest in two Chelsea players who have been deemed available for transfer.

While the Blues are currently preparing for their Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras on Friday night, they have continued to try to strengthen their squad.

Earlier this week, Joao Pedro was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is expected to follow in due course.

That will leave Enzo Maresca with an unmanageable amount of players for the final third and departures are inevitable prior to 2025-26.

According to Fichajes, Atletico boss Diego Simeone is ready to try to take advantage by acquiring two players from Stamford Bridge.

Which Chelsea players do Atletico want?

The report claims that both Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson are wanted by the La Liga giants.

Speculation regarding the pair has grown in recent weeks with both players believed to be fighting for their futures.

Despite contributing 30 goals and 12 assists from 80 appearances, Jackson has been sent off in two of his last four fixtures and is no longer viewed as first choice.

Liam Delap has impressed at the Club World Cup and will seemingly be deemed above the Senegal international in the pecking order, while Pedro offers more competition for the role.

Meanwhile, Madueke is allegedly viewed as someone who could leave Chelsea for the right price with Arsenal said to be monitoring the situation.

Aston Villa have been credited as admirers of Jackson, largely through Unai Emery having previously worked with the 24-year-old at Villarreal.

How do Atletico see both players?

Jackson is said to be viewed as an alternative to Alexander Sorloth, the pair theoretically fighting for one place due to Julian Alvarez being a guaranteed starter.

There is more uncertainty over how Madueke would be used with Simeone deploying a 4-4-2 formation. It is questionable whether Madueke would be viewed as someone to play in a deeper role in a defensively-minded unit.

Atletico are seemingly hopeful that deals can be struck for Jackson at €50m (£43.09m) and €30m (£25.85m) for Madueke.

While Chelsea may consider such bids for Jackson, Madueke is realistically expected to be valued higher when Chelsea paid £28.5m for him in January 2023.