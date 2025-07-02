Arsenal are reportedly contemplating a formal approach for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, the Blues said to have set an asking price for the England international.

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating whether to make a formal approach for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

On Tuesday, the Gunners confirmed the latest in a growing line of additions from Stamford Bridge with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga signing in a £5m deal.

However, it is known that Mikel Arteta is in the market for fresh faces for his attack after Arsenal fell short in the Premier League title race during 2024-25.

While a centre-forward is a priority, the North Londoners are expected to add at least one creative player to their ranks over the coming months.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal officials are discussing whether Madueke should be made another target.

What is Madueke situation?

Romano says that Arsenal are deliberating over whether they should make contact with their Chelsea counterparts over a deal for the England international.

As it stands, it is claimed that no proposal has been sent to either the player or club, but such a development could be imminent if admiration in the 23-year-old is backed up.

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs has added that Madueke is still valued by Enzo Maresca, despite Chelsea allegedly being prepared to consider offers in the region of £45m.

Time for Chelsea to cash in?

Since joining from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for a fee in the region of £28.5m, Madueke has delivered 20 goals and nine assists from 90 appearances in all competitions.

Although there is an argument that his lack of assists can partially be put down to Chelsea's strikers, his own end product in the final third has been inconsistent.

As such, a significant chunk of Chelsea's fanbase would be content with the player's departure if Arsenal were willing to pay anywhere close to £45m for his signature.

Chelsea are highly likely to have added Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro to their options for the final third in the near future, with Estevao Willian also due to arrive from Palmeiras.

Madueke deserves praise for proving to be value for money at Chelsea, but there is the realistic prospect of his game time being reduced if he stays put.

Meanwhile, he would have the chance to become first choice at Arsenal, competing alongside Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.